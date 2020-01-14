Inuvo Broadens IntentKey Services and Marketing Budget with National Auto Insurer After Successful Test Performance

IntentKey KPI delivered an increase of up to 86% as compared to PSA tests

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, today announced that it is expanding the breadth of IntentKeyTM services being offered to a national auto insurer as a result of increasingly strong performance.



The client relationship with this national auto insurer began by statistically testing the performance of the IntentKeyTM. The challenge was to demonstrate that the IntentKeyTM could add incremental value over a Public Service Announcement (PSA) which acted as the control campaign in the test.

“As is fairly standard in our industry, our national auto insurer client puts new vendors through PSA testing to ensure their media partners deliver incremental value and brand lift beyond simply running a media campaign,” said Tristan Cameron, Director of Sales. “Inuvo’s IntentKeyTM was able to automatically reach prospects who had exhibited a similar content consumption journey to those who had filled out an online application for insurance, delivering results up to 86% higher than the PSA tests.”

Over time, the artificial intelligence based IntentKeyTM optimizes audience targeting for both prospects and conversions, which yields greater returns on advertising spend. Uniquely, the IntentKeyTM delivers to clients a first-party data solution within an industry where third-party data is the standard. Over the initial three-month test period in which Inuvo provided its end-to-end service, the cost per acquisition (CPA) on new insurance applications was reduced by 25%.

By developing audiences based on real-time content consumption as opposed to the more traditional audience profiles based on demographics, geography, and/or contextual parameters, the artificial intelligence capabilities of the IntentKeyTM were able to identify those early triggers that signaled a prospect’s propensity to be in-market for auto insurance in the near future. The IntentKeyTM was able to nurture users who showed early signs of interest throughout their product search journey before other technologies would have been be able to identify them as in-market. This was key to delivering more customers for less cost.

Inuvo’s IntentKeyTM fuels a broad range of media services that deliver optimal performance from capitalizing on users’ early signs of in-market interests.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com .

About the IntentKeyTM

Inuvo®’s IntentKeyTM is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKeyTM to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKeyTM enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Tel (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com



