Siyata Mobile Appoints Jamie Kitson as VP Sales Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jamie Kitson as VP Sales Canada for Siyata Mobile. Mr. Kitson has a successful track record in exceeding targets, with proven results in both the private and public sectors within the telecommunications space, including senior roles with Bell Mobility, Rogers Communications, Telus, Shaw, and most recently as VP Sales, Preston Mobility, recognized at as Bell Mobility’s #1 Business Dealer in Western Canada year after year.



Mr. Kitson is an experienced sales professional who has worked in the telecommunications industry for more than 15 years. He has previously held positions at Bell Mobility as Push-to-Talk (PTT) and IOT Solutions Team Lead, TELUS Client Solutions, Rogers Communications as a Sales Manager and an IOT Solutions Sales Executive, and has been an Enterprise Account Executive at Shaw Communications, growing the business by increasing profits and driving new revenue. Mr. Kitson’s most recent position as Vice President Sales at Preston Mobility Inc., Bell Mobility’s #1 business dealer in Western Canada, allows him to bring his wealth of experience and connections to Siyata.

Jamie Kitson states, “The UV350 in-vehicle dedicated IoT device is disrupting a very exciting sector in the IoT and telecom industry - one with a lot of potential for major growth as a completely new and untapped vertical. I look forward to becoming a part of Siyata’s success and growing sales channels through my extensive network and knowledge of the industry.”

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile adds, “Over the course of the past year, we have focused on getting cellular carrier certifications and building strategic partnerships in the market. We are now ready to aggressively expand our sales growth and I know that Jamie has the ability and connections needed to make Siyata into a leading vendor for innovative enterprise cellular devices in Canada. I look forward to welcoming Jamie to our team.”

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communication device. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Jamie Kitson, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

jamie@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.