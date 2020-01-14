Boonton Introduces New Wi-Fi Chipset Characterization Capability

/EIN News/ -- Unique Feature Unveils the True Performance of Wi-Fi Chipsets



Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boonton, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT ), enhances its leading Wi-Fi chipset and device characterization capability with the introduction of the Synchronized Independent Gate mode on the RTP5000 and RTP4000 Real-Time RF Power Sensor product lines. Characterization and compliance testing of Wi-Fi chipsets and devices involves significant challenges for design and test engineers. With multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) architectures and channel bandwidths up to 160 MHz, testing is complex and demands on test equipment often require compromises when measuring RF power per channel and time alignment between channels. The new Synchronized Independent Gate mode eliminates the need to make these compromises enabling simultaneous packet power measurements on multiple synchronous or asynchronous transmit chains across multiple power sensors. This unique new measurement capability, combined with industry leading performance specifications, makes Boonton RTP RF power sensors the ideal solution to characterize and unveil the true performance of today’s advanced Wi-Fi chipsets and devices.

When characterizing MIMO Wi-Fi chipsets, it is essential to measure the time alignment between transmitted packets across channels. Synchronized Independent Gate mode enables packet power measurements performed independently on multiple synchronous or asynchronous transmit chains with a common timebase shared among sensors. Timebase distribution occurs through a simple cable connection between sensor multi-function input-output ports. Other power meter-based characterization systems require additional customer-created circuitry or additional expensive test equipment such as oscilloscopes.

The Boonton Real-Time RF Peak Power Sensors with up to 195 MHz of video bandwidth are the only USB power sensors that can accurately measure the peak power of Wi-Fi signals with 80 MHz and 160 MHz channel bandwidths. Alternative offerings require users to settle for average power measurements which can mask compression of signal peaks and the resultant signal distortion. In addition, measuring time alignment between channels can be challenging, most power meters do not have sufficient time resolution and cannot measure packet streams for long enough periods of time to provide sufficient characterization. Boonton power sensors meet these challenges by providing industry leading time resolution of 100 picoseconds and fast measurement capabilities with its Real-Time Power Processing. Measurement Buffer Mode enables a virtually unlimited time capture of a packet stream with essentially no gaps in acquisition or analysis.

Synchronized Independent Gate mode and other unique, industry-leading Wi-Fi chipset characterization capabilities have been adopted by an industry-leading chipset supplier. It provides greater insight for design verification and characterization and unveils the true performance of their Wi-Fi chipsets without the compromises they previously had to make.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics , CommAgility , Microlab and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com . Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

