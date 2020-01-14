Splashtop Partners with Freshworks to Release New Remote Support Integration

Freshworks users can now remotely access their clients’ computers from within a ticket by using the Splashtop SOS service

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, has integrated with Freshworks to bring a fast, reliable, and secure remote support solution to users of both Freshworks’ ITSM software, Freshservice, and to Freshworks’ customer support software, Freshdesk. With the Splashtop integration, agents will be able to instantly connect to and control their users’ computers to provide support, all from within Freshworks.

The integration enables the use of Splashtop On-Demand Support (Splashtop SOS) from within a ticket on Freshservice or Freshdesk. With a simple click, the technician can generate a unique link that they can send to their client. By following the link, the client downloads and runs the SOS app which gives the technician full access and control of their device.

Splashtop SOS for Freshworks Key Features

Click to start a quick remote support session from within a Freshservice or Freshdesk ticket on Freshworks, without any installation needed on the client device

Remotely access and control an unlimited number of Windows and Mac computers

Take advantage of the support features in Splashtop SOS such as file transfer, remote reboot, chat, share technician desktop, and more

Automatically log details of the remote access session into the ticket to support audit requirements

“We’re excited to bring Splashtop to Freshworks," said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “Splashtop SOS is the best-value attended remote support solution. Freshservice and Freshdesk users can save up to 70% or more by choosing Splashtop over other, more expensive remote support products. Plus, they’ll get all the tools they need to be able to provide quicker support to their customers, improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

“Today’s customers demand the best possible interaction with service teams. The integration with Splashtop adds value to IT support and enables agents to provide hands-on support, without being restricted by geography,” said Anand Venkatraman, VP of Global Partnership at Freshworks. “The Freshworks Marketplace has become a breeding ground of innovation and this integration is one such example of solving a critical business issue.”

Availability

The Splashtop SOS integration apps with Freshservice and Freshdesk are available for free in the Freshworks Marketplace. The integration apps work with Splashtop SOS Unlimited with the PSA Ticketing & ITSM integration add-on. Splashtop SOS Unlimited is available to purchase or try free from the Splashtop web site. More information, including set up instructions, can be found at: https://www.splashtop.com/integrations/freshservice and https://www.splashtop.com/integrations/freshdesk

About Splashtop SOS

Splashtop SOS makes providing remote support simple. Connect to users’ Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices with a simple session code. No need to waste time or money traveling to a user’s physical location; just remote into it and take control the second you’re needed. Diagnose and fix the issue fast and leave your customers happy. A free trial is available at: https://www.splashtop.com/sos.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.

About Freshworks Marketplace

Freshworks Marketplace is the SaaS industry’s first fully-integrated customer engagement partner ecosystem. Launched in 2018, the Marketplace consists of 350+ partners across 40+ countries who resell, customize, and implement solutions and support customers worldwide. Freshworks Marketplace features over 700 apps developed by ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) and SIs (Systems Integrators).

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use, and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, USA, Freshworks 2,500+ team members work in offices throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com

©2019 Splashtop Inc. Splashtop is a registered trademark of Splashtop Inc. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshmarketer, and the Freshworks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

