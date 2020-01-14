XMedius Releases New App for HP Workpath-Enabled MFPs

HP Multifunction Printers Can Now Securely Transmit Sensitive Documents with XM Fax

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMedius , a global leader in the field of secure enterprise communications solutions, today announced the launch of the XM Fax Connector App for HP Workpath-enabled multifunction printers (MFPs). The new XMedius HP App helps ensure that organizations can use their HP MFPs to securely exchange sensitive documents to meet compliance with several regulatory standards, including PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, FERPA, SOX, and more.



An industry-leading Fax over IP (FoIP) solution, XM Fax can be deployed on-premises and in the cloud to enable faxing directly from a compatible MFP. The new HP App for XM Fax helps enhance the functionality of HP MFPs while ensuring a constantly encrypted connection between the MFP and XM Fax server – offering direct delivery of faxes to authenticated recipients and real-time updates to user phonebooks.

“The HP App highlights our commitment to providing highly interoperable, secure file exchange solutions for organizations of any size,” said Sébastien Boire-Lavigne, executive vice president and general manager, data solutions at XMedius. “At XMedius, we place a heavy emphasis on producing the most interoperable secure file exchange solutions on the market, and XM Fax is no different. We are excited to launch the HP App for XM Fax and to provide HP customers with a new way to leverage their MFPs as a part of their digital transformation.”

HP Workpath is a new cloud platform and developer ecosystem that enables print resellers, developers and customers to create applications that make business processes easier. Much like smartphones, HP partners can easily create new applications or access existing apps and install them directly onto the MFP.

About XMedius

XMedius is a global leader in the field of enterprise communications solutions. Its suite of enterprise-grade on-premises and cloud communications solutions enable businesses to benefit from secure and unified communication, as well as to exchange sensitive and confidential data that meets and exceeds industry regulatory compliance requirements. Based in Montreal (Canada), with offices in Seattle (USA) and Paris (France), the company serves businesses, enterprises and service providers through a global team of customer focused employees. Its solutions are deployed worldwide across a number of sectors, including education, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and legal services. For more information about XMedius and its solutions, visit www.xmedius.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

