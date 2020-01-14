Biocardia Announces FDA Clearance for Morph DNA Deflectable Guide Catheter

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [OTC: BCDA], a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for the Morph® DNA deflectable guide catheter used to guide the Helix™ Biotherapeutic Delivery System during CardiAMP™ cell therapy delivery in the heart.

The Morph DNA deflectable guide catheter is designed to enhance procedural control of therapeutic catheters, such as the Helix system, during delivery of cell therapy. It is intended to provide superior ease of use through bidirectional deflection, reduced torque build up or whip, enhanced fluoroscopic visibility, and improved ergonomics. Helically-arranged pull-wires in the device, resembling the double helix of a DNA strand, increase catheter stability, rendering it virtually whipless around curves and within the heart. The device also features a new handle design with an adjustable brake for finer catheter control during procedures.

“The Morph DNA deflectable guide enables navigation within the cardiac chambers without building up torque. This is hugely beneficial for controlling the delivery of therapeutic catheters, such as Helix. The ergonomic features simplify the handling and can reduce procedural delays,” said Gerald Koenig, MD, PhD, cardiologist and principal investigator of the CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial at Henry Ford Health System.

“Our investigational Helix delivery system using the original Morph technology has shown a great safety profile and has been shown to be dramatically more efficient in helping the heart retain cell therapy when compared to other leading delivery approaches,” said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, PhD. “The new Morph DNA device is an elegant product intended to further enhance the performance of our biotherapeutic delivery capabilities, and through these, our CardiAMP and CardiALLO cell therapy programs.”

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc. , headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP™ and CardiALLO™ cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's current products include the Helix™ Biotherapeutic Delivery System and the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio, including the new AVANCE™ Steerable Introducer family. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix systems and clinical support to their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, the intended outcomes of our trials, the efficacy and safety of our products and therapies, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, whether the new product will enhance performance of our existing biotherapeutic delivery or cardiovascular cell therapy product candidates, regulatory approvals, unexpected expenditures, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue BioCardia’s business and product development plans and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

We may use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in BioCardia’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2019, including those under the caption titled “Risk Factors.” BioCardia expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

