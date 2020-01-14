Global Geofoams Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment; 2017-2019, 2023 & 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geofoams - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Geofoams Market accounted for $738.95 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,514.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



Superior properties and broad cost savings of geofoams, wide usage in the construction of road networks and rapid urbanization across the globe are the factors driving the market growth. However, flammability and intolerance to petroleum solvents may hinder the market growth.



By Application, the Road & Highway Construction segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the increasing infrastructural growth in emerging economies. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing road & highway construction in the rising economies of this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Geofoams Market include Insulation Corporation of America, Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), ACH Foam Technologies LLC, Airfoam Industries Ltd, Mega Packing Corporation, Pacific Allied Products Ltd, Foam Products Corporation, Groupe Legerlite Inc, Thermafoam LLC, Amvic Building Systems, Jablite, Expol Ltd, Harbor Foam, Benchmark Foam Inc, and Starr Foam.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Geofoams Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

5.3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)



6 Global Geofoams Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Vibration and Noise Damping

6.3 Airport Runways & Taxiways

6.4 Landfill

6.5 Void Fill

6.6 Railways

6.7 Road & Highway Construction

6.7.1 Bridge Underfill

6.7.2 Bridge Abutment

6.7.3 Culverts, Pipelines, and Buried Structures

6.7.4 Road Widening

6.8 Insulation

6.9 Building & Infrastructure

6.9.1 Stadium & Theater Seating

6.9.2 Retaining Structures

6.9.3 Compensating Foundations

6.9.4 Green Roofs

6.9.5 Foundation for Lightweight Structures

6.9.6 Slope Stabilization

6.10 Other Applications



7 Global Geofoams Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Insulation Corporation of America

9.2 Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)

9.3 ACH Foam Technologies LLC

9.4 Airfoam Industries Ltd.

9.5 Mega Packing Corporation

9.6 Pacific Allied Products Ltd.

9.7 Foam Products Corporation

9.8 Groupe Legerlite Inc.

9.9 Thermafoam LLC

9.10 Amvic Building Systems

9.11 Jablite

9.12 Expol Ltd.

9.13 Harbor Foam

9.14 Benchmark Foam Inc.

9.15 Starr Foam



