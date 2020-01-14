Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market, Forecast to 2025 - Leading Players are General Electric; Abbott Labs; Siemens; Becton, Dickinson & Co; and Quest Diagnostics

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women Health Diagnostics Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global women health diagnostics market is significantly growing during the forecast period.



This report covers:



A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global women health diagnostics market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global women health diagnostics market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

The key factors that are contributing towards the growth of the global women health diagnostic market are increasing incidences of lifestyle-related and chronic disorders in women, rise in the number of imaging centers and private diagnostics, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing adoption of point of care and rapid diagnostic tests.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 36.9 million people across the globe are living with HIV and nearly 23.3 million people have received antiretroviral treatment in 2018. Furthermore, increasing incidences of chronic disorders such as breast cancer have raised the need for health diagnostics in women.



Breast cancer is one of the most common cancer types among women at the global level. As per Breast Cancer Research Foundation, in 2018, the breast cancer represents one in four of all cancers in women across the globe; whereas, nearly one in eight women in the US are expected to develop invasive breast cancer during the course of her lifetime.



According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are projected to be diagnosed in women in the US. Such occurrence widens the scope for the growth of global women health diagnostics market. Apart from it, supportive initiatives by government and health organizations and rising awareness about fertility tests have also played a vital role in the growth of the global market.



However, lack of skilled laboratory personnel and high cost of procedures and diagnostic imaging systems are the key factors restraining the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



The global women health diagnostics market is segmented based on application and end-user. Based on applications, the prenatal testing is expected to hold a major share due to the owing to rising prevalence of prenatal diseases, surging healthcare expenditure, and increasing maternal age. Based on end-user, the diagnostic centers and hospitals accounted for a major share in the market due to the high number of visits to hospitals.



Geographically, the global women health diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America contributes a significant share in the global women health diagnostics market due to increasing demand for fertility testing monitors, rising prevalence of cancer, and incidences of lifestyle-related disorders within the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a considerable growth rate in the global women health diagnostics market during the forecast period. The growth is accredited to the rising awareness among women related to several health disorders and increases proportionately income.



Competitive Landscape



The key players operating in the global women health diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., biomerieux SA, Becton, Dickson and Co., DIALAB Gmbh, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Siemens AG, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and General Electric Co. Adoption of growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launch, partnership, and agreements are the key strategies of major market players.



For instance, in January 2017, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. launched a biomedical immunization machine such as Alinityci-series diagnostic systems. The Alinityci-series is easy to use due to the compact size and scalable systems to maximize efficiency and throughput. It enables hospitals and labs to achieve better healthcare performance.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. General Electric Co.

3.3.2. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

3.3.3. Siemens AG

3.3.4. Becton, Dickinson and Co.

3.3.5. Quest Diagnostics Inc.



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Women Health Diagnostics Market by Application

5.1.1. Breast Cancer Testing

5.1.2. Cervical Cancer Testing

5.1.3. Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

5.1.4. Ovarian Cancer Testing

5.1.5. Infectious Disease Testing

5.1.6. Ultrasound Tests

5.1.7. Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing

5.1.8. Others (Osteoporosis Testing and Prenatal Genetic Testing)

5.2. Global Women Health Diagnostics Market by End-User

5.2.1. Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

5.2.2. Hospitals and Clinics

5.2.3. Home Care



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

7.2. Becton, Dickson and Co.

7.3. bioMerieux S.A.

7.4. DIALAB GmbH

7.5. EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

7.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.7. Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

7.8. General Electric Co.

7.9. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

7.10. Hologic, Inc.

7.11. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.12. Luminex Corp.

7.13. Nova Biomedical Pte. Ltd.

7.14. PerkinElmer Inc.

7.15. QIAGEN N.V.

7.16. Quest Diagnostics Inc.

7.17. Siemens AG

7.18. Somagen Diagnostics Inc.

7.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.20. Trinity Biotech PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8memd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.