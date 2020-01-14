Two Continents, Two Conferences, Two Chances for Top Institutional Investment Insights

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eVestment, a global leader in institutional investment data and analytics, will hold its eVestment Institutional Investment Intelligence (EI3) conference for EMEA in London on 12 February at The Brewery in the City of London and for North America March 18 through 20 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly in Atlanta.



Both events bring about 650 asset managers together for briefings on institutional trends and panels featuring top global consultants and institutional investors.

Confirmed speakers for the 12 February London event include:

Benoit Boru, CEO of French investment consultant insti7, discussing insights into manager selection;

Honor Fell, vice president of responsible investment at Redington, sharing insights on ESG investing;

Beau Lotto, neuroscientist and expert on perception, discussing how companies must innovate to remain relevant; and

Liv Boeree, a physicist and world-renowned poker player, discussing the importance of thinking probabilistically to achieve the best results at work and in life.

Boeree will also be a keynote speaker at the March 18 through 20th EI3 event in Atlanta. Other speakers slated to appear at EI3 Atlanta include:

Greg McKeown, New York Times bestselling author, who will share insights on Essentialism, the practice of pursuing the right thing in the right way at the right time;

Steven Johnson will discuss “full-spectrum decision-making,” an analytical process that helps drive smart choices; and

Michele Shauf, a semiotician and eVestment CMO, will take a closer look at the qualitative data in asset manager profiles and explain how managers can better differentiate themselves through the art of narrative.

The Atlanta event will also feature a closed-door track for emerging traditional managers and hedge funds, with opportunities to network with investors and top consultants.

At both events, eVestment Global Head of Insights John Molesphini will present the latest data only eVestment can provide on trends in the institutional market globally. Molesphini will look at 2019 in review, covering topics ranging from asset flows to fees, allocation trends to ESG. For a preview, listen to Molesphini’s Q3 trends briefing, click here.

“Our EI3 events are recognized as top institutional investment conferences in Europe and North America. We’re excited to bring another year of outstanding content and big-idea keynotes to the industry,” said eVestment co-CEO Gene Luciani. “More than ever, knowledge is power, and EI3 provides those attending with data-backed insights they can actually put to work in the decisions they make for their firms.”

For more information about EI3 Europe or EI3 North America, please click here or email ClaireSpencer@eVestment.com.

About eVestment

eVestment, a Nasdaq company, provides institutional investment data, analytics and market intelligence covering public and private markets. Asset managers and general partners reach the institutional marketplace through our platform, while institutional investors and consultants rely on eVestment for manager due diligence, selection and monitoring. eVestment brings transparency and efficiency to the global institutional market, equipping managers, investors and consultants to make data-driven decisions, deploy their resources more productively and ultimately realize better outcomes.

