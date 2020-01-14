Global Crude Oil Pipelines Market Study 2019-2023 - Provides Annual Breakdown of New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region & Key Countries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Crude Oil Pipelines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is a comprehensive report on major, trunk/transmission crude oil pipelines industry in the world.



The report provides key crude oil pipeline details for major active, planned, announced and suspended pipelines in the world. The details provided include pipeline/pipeline system name, operator name, start year, start point, end point, status, length, capacity and diameter for major, trunk crude oil pipelines across the world by country and by region.



The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023. The report further provides key country comparisons within a region and regional comparisons, based on contribution to total pipeline length (regional/global). The report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level, wherever available.



Report Scope

Updated information on all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2023

Provides key details such as operator name, start year, start point, end point, location, length, diameter and capacity for all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil pipelines up to 2023

Provides annual breakdown of new-build capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2019-2023.

Latest developments and contracts related to crude oil pipelines, at regional level, wherever available.

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned and announced trunk/transmission crude oil pipelines globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the crude oil pipelines industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data

Assess your competitor's pipeline network and its capacity

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. What Is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition



2. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry

2.1. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Snapshot

2.1.1. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Overview of Pipelines

2.1.2. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Pipeline Length by Key Countries

2.2. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Pipelines

2.2.1. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Pipelines Details

2.2.2. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Pipelines

2.2.3. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries

2.3. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Cross Country Pipelines

2.3.1. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Top 10 Cross Country Pipelines

2.4. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Regional Comparisons

2.4.1. Global Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Regional Comparison based on Contribution to Global Crude Oil Pipeline Network



3. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry

3.1. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Snapshot

3.2. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Pipelines

3.3. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Cross Country Pipelines

3.4. Africa Crude Oil Pipelines Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts



4. Asia Crude Oil Pipelines Industry



5. Caribbean Crude Oil Pipelines Industry



6. Central America Crude Oil Pipelines Industry



7. Europe Crude Oil Pipelines Industry



8. Former Soviet Union Crude Oil Pipelines Industry



9. Middle East Crude Oil Pipelines Industry



10. North America Crude Oil Pipelines Industry



11. Oceania Crude Oil Pipelines Industry



12. South America Crude Oil Pipelines Industry



