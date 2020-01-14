Lawsuit for Investors in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: IRBT shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT), have certain options

The plaintiff alleges that iRobot reported explosive, double-digit revenue growth, which it attributed to increasing demand for its Roomba products, expanded gross margin due to distributor acquisitions, greater brand awareness and technological innovation, while in reality, iRobot was engaging in channel-stuffing in order to inflate its sales and revenues figures, and had acquired two of its largest distributors in order to facilitate and conceal this deceptive practice.

