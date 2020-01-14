NASDAQ: WSG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Wanda Sports Group Company Limited announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: WSG shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the July 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) allegedly featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the lack of major sporting events for its Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (“DPSS”) and Spectator Sports segments for its second quarter of 2019, ending before the IPO, would negatively impact revenue for the second quarter of 2019, that Wanda Sports Group Company Limited had suffered a year-over-year decrease in revenue in its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and would for its fiscal year 2019, primarily related to lower reimbursement revenues accounted for in its DPSS segment and lack of Spectator Sport segment offsets, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.















EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.