Emerging Markets Report: Acne, Eczema, and Asthma

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The headline of our written offering today probably appears a little different from our regular titles. Typically we don’t lead with things that are so widely despised or feared. But when we are discussing biopharmaceutical company Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) the widespread loathing of the aforementioned maladies is precisely the point.



Since Hoth is intent on developing remedies for these afflictions the size of these markets is important. And since nearly every reader of today’s missive has encountered one of them or surely known someone who has it does directly speak to the market opportunity.

Let’s take them one by one.

Acne:

Hoth announced it was entering into a research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to examine the ability of retinoic acid metabolism blocking agents (RAMBA) to block acne pathogenic gene expression in human keratinocytes, mouse skin, and carcinogenesis in mice.

According to Grand View Research, the global acne drug market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Several factors such as emergence of biologics, unhealthy lifestyle, and rising disease incidence are anticipated to drive the market.

Eczema/Dermatitis

Hoth recently announced that the Company has completed Phase I of their In-Life dose escalation study for atopic dermatitis/eczema. The phase 1 Dosing was done in animals for toxicology purposes in preparation for human trails this year.

The Business Research Firm believes the global dermatitis drugs market which was valued at about $17.88 billion in 2018 is expected to grow to $25.52 billion at an annual growth rate of 9.3% through 2022.

Asthma:

Hoth recently announced the initiation of a preclinical study for the treatment of asthma and allergic inflammation in collaboration with North Carolina State University (NC State) beginning on January 1, 2020.

According to a recent report , the global anti-asthma drugs market was valued at USD 18.9 billion as of 2015 and is projected to reach USD 28.3 billion as of 2022, at a CAGR of 5.94%.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. HOTH's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, and acne. HOTH has the exclusive worldwide rights to BioLexa, the company's proprietary lead drug candidate topical platform that uniquely combines two FDA approved compounds to fight bacterial infections across multiple indications. HOTH is preparing to launch its clinical trial for the treatment of adolescent subjects, 2-17 years of age, with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis during 2020. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

