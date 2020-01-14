Appian Announces Partnership with Celonis

Combination of low-code automation platform and process mining technology accelerates digital process transformation

/EIN News/ -- TYSONS, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced a technology partnership and integration initiatives with Celonis, the market leader in AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software, to unite Appian’s low-code automation platform with the powerful process mining technology of the Celonis Intelligent Business Cloud (IBC). The partnership will accelerate digital business process transformation and continuous process improvement for joint customers.



“A new era of continuous improvement is emerging with the ability to not only use process mining to get to the root of process performance, but in tandem use a low-code platform to drive near real-time improvements,” said Todd Lohr, Principal, Technology Enablement at KPMG LLP. “Closing the loop between process mining and process management technologies, and making that available in a low-code context, brings continuous process improvement into the digital age at digital speed.”

The Appian Platform is a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) and in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS). The combination of development speed and powerful process management means Appian makes it up to 20 times faster to create and change high-impact business applications. Appian also makes it easy to build artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) into any application.

Celonis delivers significant business value by enabling companies to discover inefficiencies across a range of operational functions, act to improve businesses processes in real time and continually monitor them to ensure optimal performance.

“Appian and Celonis share a vision for a world of fluid and frictionless business that delivers exceptional experiences for customers and employees,” said Marc Kinast, VP Partnerships at Celonis. “Great business experiences come from great business processes that are constantly optimized as conditions evolve. That’s what our partnership with Appian will deliver.”

The initial integration between the two companies enables Celonis IBC users to seamlessly connect to Appian for process mining across the Appian environment.

“Appian is the central orchestration platform for the modern workforce of people, robots, and AI systems,” said Marc Wilson, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships and Industries at Appian. “Our partnership with Celonis makes that entire ecosystem of human and machine business processes available for fast and easy pinpointing of opportunities for process improvements.”

About Celonis

Celonis , the leader in Process Mining and Process Excellence software, transforms data into insight and action. Its Intelligent Business Cloud allows organizations to rapidly understand and improve the operational backbone of their businesses. Companies around the world including Siemens, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars of cost savings and improved customer experiences. The company is based in Munich and New York.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.