The $415M Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market, 2024: Analysis on Applications in Semiconductors, PCB Panels and Pharmaceuticals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market by Grade (PPT, PPB), Application (Semiconductors, PCB Panels, Pharmaceutical) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size of electronic grade sulfuric acid is projected to reach US$ 415.2 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2019 and 2024.



The key companies profiled in this report for the electronic grade sulfuric acid market include BASF SE (Germany), INEOS Group Holdings S.A. (UK), Chemtrade Logistics (Canada), KMG Chemicals (US), Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. (Japan), Trident Group (India), The Linde Group (Ireland), PVS Chemicals (US), Reagent Chemicals (UK), and Moses Lake Industries (US).



The growth in electronic grade sulfuric acid demand is majorly driven by its huge consumption in the semiconductor industry.



The major growth witnessed in the electronic device market in the developing economies of the APAC region is a key factor driving the electronic grade sulfuric acid market. APAC is the fastest-growing market for electronics. With the boost in the economy, the APAC market has picked up the fastest pace toward growth with respect to electronic chemicals and materials, thus supporting the electronic grade sulfuric acid demand. However, the high manufacturing cost acts as a restraint for the market.



PPT is the faster-growing grade of electronic grade sulfuric acid.



PPT is the faster-growing segment of the electronic grade sulfuric acid market. It is the most preferred grade of electronic grade sulfuric acid, among all the specialty wet chemicals in the electronics industry owing to its high purity.



The semiconductors segment is the largest application of electronic grade sulfuric acid.



The semiconductors segment is the largest application of electronic grade sulfuric acid. Electronic grade sulfuric acid is a high purity chemical used in the electronics industry for cleaning and etching applications of semiconductors and PCBs. It is majorly used to clean silicon wafers during semiconductor manufacturing.



APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for electronic grade sulfuric acid.



APAC is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. China is expected to be one of the major markets for electronic grade sulfuric acid. The growing demand for electronic and PCB panels manufacturing applications is expected to drive the market in China during the forecast period. Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of different grades and applications of electronic grade sulfuric acid gathered through secondary research.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market

4.2 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market in APAC, By Grade and Country, 2018

4.3 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market, By Application, 2018

4.4 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electronic Devices in APAC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Energy Consumption and Cost of Production

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Technological Advancements in North America

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Recycling of Sulfuric Acid Used in the Semiconductor Industry

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5 Distribution of Global Semiconductor Sales, By Product Segment, 2018

5.6 Snapshot of Share of Global Exports of Electronic Integrated Circuits



6 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market, By Grade

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PPT (Parts Per Trillion)

6.2.1 Huge Consumption of PPT Grade Sulfuric Acid in Semiconductors Application is Expected to Drive the Demand During the Forecast Period

6.3 PPB (Parts Per Billion)

6.3.1 The Cost-Effectiveness of PPB Grade Sulfuric Acid as Compared to PPT is Likely to Boost the Demand



7 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Semiconductors

7.2.1 Increasing Industrial Automation is Expected to Drive the Demand for Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid

7.3 PCB Panels

7.3.1 The Booming Electronic Device Market is Likely to Boost the Demand in This Segment

7.4 Pharmaceuticals

7.4.1 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid is Used for Manufacturing Chemotherapy Drugs



8 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking of Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Manufacturers

9.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

9.3.1 Expansion

9.3.2 Merger & Acquisition



10 Company Profiles

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 Ineos Group Holdings S.A.

10.3 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

10.4 KMG Chemicals

10.5 Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.

10.6 Trident Group

10.7 Linde PLC

10.8 PVS Chemicals Inc.

10.9 Reagent Chemicals

10.10 Moses Lake Industries

10.11 Additional Companies

10.11.1 The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company Limited

10.11.2 Spectrum Chemicals Mfg. Corp.

10.11.3 Columbus Chemical Industries

10.11.4 Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corporation (AUECC)

10.11.5 Chung HWA Chemicals Industrial Works, Ltd.

10.11.6 Jiangyin Jianghuamicro Electronics Material Co. Ltd.

10.11.7 Aurubis

10.11.8 CSBP

10.11.9 Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

10.11.10 Nouryon

10.11.11 Seastar Chemicals

10.11.12 Supraveni Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

10.11.13 National Company for Sulphur Products (NCSP)

10.11.14 Airedale Chemical



