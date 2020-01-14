The global amniotic membrane market at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period

Global Amniotic Membrane Market: About this market This amniotic membrane market analysis considers sales from cryopreserved amniotic membrane and dehydrated amniotic membrane types.

Our study also finds the sales of amniotic membrane in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increased coverage of cryopreserved products in reimbursement schemes of governments will play a significant role in the cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global amniotic membrane market report looks at factors such as extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries, high demand for amniotic membrane in wound repair and reconstruction, and rising demand for biocompatible scaffolds. However, a limited supply of amniotic membranes, the presence of stringent regulations, and issues related to preservations and contamination may hamper the growth of the amniotic membrane industry over the forecast period.



Global Amniotic Membrane Market: Overview

Rising demand for biocompatible scaffolds

Amniotic membranes have become essential components in tissue engineering-based research and treatment procedures that incorporate the use of these biocompatible membranes as a scaffold. The increasing demand for naturally derived materials in tissue scaffolding has helped surge the demand for amniotic membranes. These membranes have a specialized structure and show substantial biological viability (low immunogenicity, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrosis, and reasonable mechanical property) that makes them an ideal candidate for creating bio-scaffolds. The increasing demand for bio-scaffolds in repair and regenerative therapies for the treatment of bone, cartilage, ligament, skin, vascular tissues, neural tissues, and skeletal muscles will lead to the expansion of the global amniotic membrane market at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Rise in the development of new applications through research

Intense growth in government funding and research activities in the global amniotic membrane market has resulted in the development of potential applications for amniotic membranes that are expected to find significant adoption in the coming years. For instance, amniotic membrane-based therapies have become an integral part of regenerative medicines. Moreover, advances in tissue preservations have resulted in the pipeline development of amniotic membranes with new preservation technologies such as viable lyopreserved human amniotic membrane (VLAM) that claims improved benefits in diabetic wound treatments and longer shelf life. Other potential developments under research include the use of amniotic membranes in tissue remodeling (denuded amniotic membrane), anti-cancer therapy, and lower nasal reconstruction. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global amniotic membrane market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amniotic membrane manufacturers, that include Celularity Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Katena Products Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, and TissueTech Inc.

Also, the amniotic membrane market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

