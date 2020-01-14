Global Media and Entertainment Video Transcoders Market, Forecast to 2025

This study is an update to the global media and entertainment (M&E) video transcoders research with a base year of 2018. Video transcoders are used to convert content from a single input to a broad array of output formats, definitions, resolutions, and file or live formats.

This enables video to be delivered to diverse networked and handheld devices.Video transcoding also refers to the process of converting uncompressed or compressed content to a different compressed format to significantly re-purpose the content, typically in the context of a digital media workflow.



M&E video transcoders are distributed both as direct sales and through value-added resellers and system integrators.For the purpose of this study, Frost & Sullivan has identified two main segments for video transcoding: production and multiscreen/video on demand (VOD).



Video transcoding customers classified in the production segment use video transcoding in applications of post-production and archiving and the customers are mostly post-production studios. The multiscreen/VOD segment comprises Pay TV operators, over-the-top (OTT) service providers, broadcasters, and Internet-only video services. Multiscreen/VOD transcoding typically involves the creation of optimized video streams for unicast or multicast distribution of video to primary screens, connected computers, devices, and second/third screens. Video transcoding solutions are found in hardware, software, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) form factors. As the digital media ecosystem evolves to include more content and video processing technologies on a multitude of devices, many vendors are updating their video transcoding solutions from hardware to software and SaaS to remain agile and cost-effective, though some legacy hardware solutions remain steadfast in the market. The market experienced a downturn in revenue as a part of its cyclical nature due to pricing pressures, longer replacement cycles, the commoditization of video transcoding solutions into other digital media technologies such as non-linear editing systems, and geopolitical problems in select regions. However, the market is expected to pick up in the next two years as video transcoding remains a business-critical technology in the M&E industry. The fate of the market is tied the improvement in workflows and delivery as more formats and devices take shape in this mature space. Through acquisitions and mergers, the market has seen some stiff competition and the exit and entry of vendors. Global performance of M&E video transcoders varies in each region, and this study will do an in-depth discussion on key regions: North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

