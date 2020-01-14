Crestline Hotels & Resorts to Manage Four Additional Hotels

Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis, Hilton Garden Inn Islip/MacArthur Airport, Courtyard Syracuse Downtown at Armory Square and Residence Inn Syracuse Downtown at Armory Square

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been appointed to manage four additional hotels: the 126-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis (Annapolis, Maryland), the 165-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Islip/MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkoma, New York), the 102-guestroom Courtyard Syracuse Downtown at Armory Square and the 78-guest suite Residence Inn Syracuse Downtown at Armory Square (Syracuse, New York). The hotels are owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. who selected Crestline to manage the properties.



“As we begin the new year, Crestline is pleased to welcome these four properties and their additional 471 guestrooms into our growing portfolio,” said James Carroll, Crestline’s President and CEO. “Crestline continues to operate one of the largest and most successful third-party management portfolios in the U.S., and we anticipate continued growth through 2020 with additional announcements pending in the first half of this year,” added Carroll.

The Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis is located at 305 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD, just off of U.S. Route 50. The hotel is near the Westfield Annapolis Mall, and is within walking distance of many area restaurants. It is six miles from the U.S. Naval Academy, a 15-minute drive to historic downtown Annapolis, and 30 minutes from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI). Guests may enjoy a daily cooked-to-order breakfast at The Garden Bar & Grille, which also offers cocktails and light dining in the evening. 24-hour in-room dining and a 24-hour pantry are also available. For relaxation, there is an outdoor pool and a fitness center. For more information visit: www.hilton.com or 410-266-9006.

The Hilton Garden Inn Islip/MacArthur Airport is located at 3485 Veterans Memorial Highway, Ronkonkoma, NY—less than two miles from Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. The hotel offers a complimentary shuttle to the airport. The hotel is also in close proximity to Lake Ronkonkoma, the Tanger Outlet Mall, Splish Splash Water Park, and area vineyards. Guests may enjoy an indoor pool, fitness center, free Wi-Fi, a restaurant which also offers in-room dining, and a 24-hour pantry. For more information visit: www.hilton.com or 631-738-7800.

The Courtyard Syracuse Downtown at Armory Square is located at 300 West Fayette Street, Syracuse, NY. The hotel is located in the heart of Armory Square—just a short walk to dozens of restaurants and shops. Downtown Syracuse is home to attractions and services including the Museum of Science & Technology (MOST), the Landmark Theatre, SKY Armory, The Oncenter convention center, Syracuse University and Destiny USA. Hotel guests have access to complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, the informational GoBoard, a 24-hour fitness center, and flexible spaces to work or relax. Guests desiring larger accommodations may select from six spacious suites. For meetings, the hotel has 876 square feet of conference space. The Bistro serves breakfast, as well as evening drinks and dinner. The hotel is less than seven miles from Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR). For more information visit: www.marriott.com or 315-422-4854.

The Residence Inn by Marriott Syracuse Downtown at Armory Square is located at 300 West Fayette Street, Syracuse, NY. Located at iconic Armory Square, with its dining and shops, the hotel is convenient to Syracuse University and local hospitals like St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital as well as popular attractions including the Landmark Theatre and Destiny USA. The hotel features spacious suites complete with extended stay amenities including full kitchens, cozy living spaces and separate work areas. Wake up to a complimentary hot breakfast and relax in the city’s only indoor hotel pool. For small meetings, the hotel has 458 square feet of conference space. The hotel is less than seven miles from Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR). For more information visit: www.marriott.com or 315-422-4864.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 117 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,500 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact: Gayle MacIntyre Global Ink Communications gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net 404.643.8222



