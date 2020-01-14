Iran: Defiant youth target Mashhad’s Office for Government Punishments, Center for torture, suppression, and plunder
The Office for Punishment is the center for torturing, suppressing and plundering ordinary laborers and small businesses
PARIS, FRANCE, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This morning, January 13, 2020, defiant youth targeted and torched the Central Office of Government Punishments in Mashhad in Khorassan Razavi Province, located on the so-called martyr Gharani Boulevard. The Office for Punishment is the center for torturing, suppressing and plundering ordinary laborers and small businesses. This office issues public lashing verdicts for which it is loathed and reviled by the Iranian people.
January 13, 2020
