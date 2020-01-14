The Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market size is expected to reach $13.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.13% CAGR during the forecast period

Metal surface finishing is an industrial process that modifies a manufactured item’s surface to obtain a specific property. Metal finishing chemicals change the surface of metal products to enhance wear resistance, chemical resistance, electrical resistance, corrosion resistance, electrical conductivity, hardness, resistance to tarnish, torque tolerance, reflectivity and appearance, and solder strength.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838702/?utm_source=GNW

To strengthen their outward appearance and features, metal finishing chemicals are used on clean, plate, and etch metal surfaces.



The constantly increasing demand and production of commercial and passenger vehicles in developing countries like India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia are projected to push the automotive industry to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period. The growth of the automotive industry is the result of rising disposable income as well as productivity-enhancing government initiatives and policies. Furthermore, the existence of core automotive OEMs including CHRYSLER, GM, BMW, Volvo, Mercedes, Ford Trucks & SUV’s, AUDI, Ford cars, Jaguar, Volkswagen, Porsche, Land Rover, Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mazda is projected to further boost the metal finishing chemicals market over the coming years.



Industrial plating is the method of placing a thin coating on the substrate’s surface. Electroplating is the most common form of industrial plating, which is mainly used to build surface thickness. Electrodeposition is also known as electrodeposition by sending an electrical current via an electrolyte solution. This is referred to as a bath containing the metal substrate together with dissolved metal ions used as the coating. The process may involve rack plating, where large, delicate, or complex parts are hung on a rack and drenched in the plating bath. One method is the barrel plating, which involves putting smaller parts in a container that is rotated by the plating solution.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Plating Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, and Other Products. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Construction and Other Applications. Based on Process, the market is segmented into Electroplating, Chemical & Electro-chemical Conversion, Electroless Plating and Other Process. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The key manufacturers of this industry are concentrating on the European and North American countries while providing the distribution networks across other regions. Because of the increasing demand from the aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, and electrical and electronics industries, these regions are projected to become the largest markets for these chemicals among others. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BASF SE (Chemetall Group),Advanced Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Coral Chemical Company, McGean-Rohco, Inc., Element Solutions, Inc, Quaker Houghton Corporation, Asterion LLC, and A Brite Company.



Recent strategies deployed in Metal Finishing Chemicals Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2019: Elementis came into partnership with DKSH in China. In this partnership, DKSH will provide its sales and marketing, distribution, logistics, and key customers management to Elementis for its resins, coating additives, and talc fillers.



May-2018: BASF extended its agreement with Univar, a global ingredient and chemical distributor. In this agreement, Univar has been including the care chemical business of BASF for the U.S. home, Industrial & Institutional, as well as Vehicle Care product lines. BASF’s Care Chemical business provides a wide portfolio of products for personal care, hygiene, industrial & institutional cleaning, home care, and technical applications.



Apr-2018: A Brite Company partnered with Hubbard-Hall, an independent chemical supplier company in the U.S. The partnership enables Brite to represent the Hubbard-Hall’s product line to its customers, which provides the competitive advantage to the company.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Dec-2019: Element Solutions acquired Kester from Illinois Tools Works, Inc. Kester is a global supplier of advanced technology assembly materials that are used in semiconductor and electronic assembly applications.



Oct-2019: Quaker Houghton took over the operating divisions of Norman Hay PLC, a UK company that provides specialty chemicals. The acquisition adds the new technologies, which provides the company, a strategic opportunity to take advantage of external market trends.



Jan-2019: BASF’s surface treatment global business unit operating under the brand Chemetall, signed an agreement to acquire automotive paint detackification business of Polymer Ventures, Inc. The paint detackification technology is a process that used to capture and neutralize paint overspray; it also complements the Chemetall’s surface treatment products, which are designed for optimally preparing the metal surfaces for painting process.



Nov-2017: Advanced Chemical took over the certain assets of Mutual Metals, Inc. The acquisition expands the customer base of the company while broadening its services and product offerings. This acquisition enhances the customer experience by leveraging the advanced capabilities of both the companies together.



Expansions:



Sep-2019: BASF’s surface treatment global business operating under Chemetall, expanded its reach to China by opening a new surface treatment site in Pinghu. The expansion is focused towards the fulfillment of growing needs of the customers in China for reliable, sustainable, and high-quality surface treatment products and system solutions.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Plating Chemicals



• Cleaning Chemicals



• Conversion Coatings



• Other Products



By Application



• Automotive



• Electrical & Electronics



• Aerospace



• Construction



• Other Applications



By Process



• Electroplating



• Chemical & Electro-chemical Conversion



• Electroless Plating



• Other Process



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• BASF SE (Chemetall Group)



• Advanced Chemical Company



• Elementis PLC



• The Dow Chemical Company



• Coral Chemical Company



• McGean-Rohco, Inc.



• Element Solutions, Inc.



• Quaker Houghton Corporation



• Asterion LLC



• A Brite Company



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838702/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.