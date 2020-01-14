The Global Mussel Oils Market size is expected to reach $60.3 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.51% CAGR during the forecast period

Mussel oil is typically derived from New Zealand’s coastal green-lipped mussel, a bivalve mollusk. Green-lipped mussel oil is native to New Zealand’s pristine coastal waters and has been used in various treatments like asthma and other breathing problems, rheumatoid arthritis, as well as osteoarthritis and inflammatory bowel disease like Crohn’s disease.

Research initiatives on green-lipped muscle oil show that mussel oil improves the bone’s overall structure and the surrounding tissues and also reduces pain in joints. It helps to produce a complex carbohydrate known as glycosaminoglycans that build healthy joint cartilage and lubricating fluid that enables them to move smoothly. At the aging phase, the human brain function naturally decreases and studies have proved that the more people consume Omega-3, particularly with ETA, the less likely they are to suffer from mental degeneration. Green-lipped mussel oil also increases the flow of blood, helping the blood to enter the brain more efficiently for superior cognitive function, relieving depression, loss of memory, and dementia.



Arthritis is a disease that is defined by joint inflammation. Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, a degenerative disease characterized by bone tissue degeneration. The inflammatory forms of arthritis are rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Gout is a form of recurrent inflammatory arthritis characterized by deposition in the joints of uric acid crystals. Septic arthritis is associated with joint infection and inflammation. It also assists in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis osteoarthritis, asthma, and other respiratory problems. It also helps to treat infectious diseases of the bowel. It is also being studied in adolescents and children for the treatment of ADHD. The oil also has anti-cancer properties that are expected to further boost demand.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Dietary Supplements, Processed Food, Biopharmaceutical, Pet Food & Veterinary and Beauty & Online. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacy, Online and Other Channels. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



In order to increase their product sales, these businesses concentrate on entering the new markets. Further, to gain a larger market share, these companies are concentrating on product innovation and portfolio expansion. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PharmaZen Medicals Pte Ltd. (Waitaki Biosciences), Blackmores Group, Nature’s Range Ltd., Great HealthWorks, Inc., Aroma NZ Ltd., BioMer Limited, MOXXOR LLC, Lovely Health Ltd., Henry Blooms Health Products, and Xtend-Life.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Dietary Supplements



• Processed Food



• Biopharmaceutical



• Pet Food & Veterinary



• Beauty & Online



By Distribution Channel



• Hypermarket/Supermarket



• Pharmacy



• Online



• Other Channels



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• PharmaZen Medicals Pte Ltd. (Waitaki Biosciences)



• Blackmores Group



• Nature’s Range Ltd.



• Great HealthWorks, Inc.



• Aroma NZ Ltd.



• BioMer Limited



• MOXXOR LLC



• Lovely Health Ltd.



• Henry Blooms Health Products



• Xtend-Life



