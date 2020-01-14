The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is projected to grow from USD 66.1 billion in 2020 to USD 103.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025

Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the growing consumer electronics market and an increase in the number of foundries and trend of miniaturization and technology migration. Market for wafer surface conditioning is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period among front-end equipment.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04954768/?utm_source=GNW

Among different types of front-end equipment, wafer surface conditioning is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 The chemical mechanical planarization process in wafer surface conditioning has a key role, to plane the wafer surface and smoothen the wafer surface that is required to manufacture more powerful semiconductor devices. It helps in the elimination of particle impurities from the surface layer without damaging the surface structure.

Market for wafer testing equipment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during 2020—2025

Among back-end equipment, the wafer testing equipment is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.Although the testing equipment is mostly focused on back-end processes, it is also used in front-end processes.



These testing devices are vital for testing electronic devices for functionality and performance at different points during the semiconductor manufacturing process.With new technological development, there is an increase in the design complexities and development of new products.



The increased investments in R&D and technological advancement in networking and communication devices has raised the demand for best-of-class ICs and SOCs. This need can be satisfied by enabling the investment in testing equipment for developing the best quality ICs.



Semiconductor manufacturing equipment for memory device accounted for largest market share in 2019

Among products, the memory segment is projected to lead the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market from 2020 to 2025.New technologies in memory, such as MRAM, ZRAM, PCRAM, and RRAM, are expected to replace most of the traditional technologies.



This shift in the memory market has demanded the change in dynamics of manufacturing equipment, enforcing semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers to develop more efficient designs for the device manufacturers.



APAC is expected to hold largest share of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2025

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2025.The development of semiconductor devices in Asian economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan drives the semiconductor equipment market.



The region houses semiconductor fabrication facilities of a few of the major IDM firms such as Intel (US), Micron (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), SK Hynix (South Korea), Samsung (South Korea), and Texas Instruments (US). ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. (Singapore), SHIBUYA CORPORATION (Japan), Kulicke & Soffa (Singapore), and Shinkawa Ltd. (Japan) are among a few of the major players in this market that have headquarters in APAC. Along with these international players, the Chinese market is showing impressive growth due to the emergence of local players offering low-cost semiconductor manufacturing equipment. These factors help the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market to grow in the APAC region.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 45%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 35%, Managers = 43%, and Others (Managers, Scientists, and University Researchers) = 22%

• By Region: APAC = 38%, Americas = 37%, and EMEA = 25%



Major players profiled in this report:

• Tokyo Electron

• LAM Research

• ASML

• Applied Materials

• KLA-Tencor

• Screen Holdings

• Teradyne

• Advantest Corporation

• Hitachi High-Technologies

• Plasma-Therm



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market based on front-end equipment, back-end equipment, fab facility equipment, product type, supply chain participant, dimension, and region.Based on front-end equipment, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has been segmented into lithography, wafer conditioning, deposition, cleaning, and other equipment.



Based on back-end equipment, the market has been divided into assembly and packaging, dicing equipment, bonding equipment, metrology, and test/inspection equipment.Based on fab facility equipment, the market has been divided into factory automation, chemical control equipment, gas control equipment, and other equipment.



Based on supply chain participants, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has been classified into foundry, IDM, and OSAT companies.Based on product type, the market has been divided into memory, foundry, logic, mpu, discrete, and analog, mems, and others.



Based on the dimension, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has been classified into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. The market has been studied for Asia Pacific (APAC); the Americas; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).



Reasons to buy the report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall size of the market, as well as its segments and subsegments.

2. The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report aims at helping stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gaining insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem of the market, as well as growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions adopted by major market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04954768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.