The global feed enzymes market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 2.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Provision of maintaining cost-efficiency in the usage f feed; increasing demand for animal-based products, such as meat products, dairy products, and eggs; and a rise in the global demand for naturally produced feed additives drive the feed enzyme industry. However, the hydrolysis of cellulose, which remains difficult, is projected to hinder the growth of the market.



The poultry segment, by livestock, is estimated to dominate the feed enzymes market in 2019.

Poultry is domesticated for the production of eggs and meat for consumption.Many factors impact the feed intake of poultry birds and significantly impact the nutritional well-being and efficiency of poultry production.



The poultry segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, in terms of value. The dominance of poultry can be attributed to the increased consumption of poultry meat in the Asia Pacific region, as consumers are adding white meat instead of red meat to their diets.



The phytase segment, by type, is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the feed enzymes market.

Phytases are digestive enzymes that release plant phosphorus from phytic acid; monogastric animals, such as poultry birds, lack sufficient phytases to release this phosphorus.Adding extra phytases to the diet increases phytate breakdown and consequent utilization of plant phosphorus.



According to DuPont, one of the major feed enzyme manufacturers, phytases are the most widely used type of feed enzymes in the world, included in 90% of poultry and 70% of swine diets. Thus, increasing phytic acid degradation and improving the availability of plant phosphorus could have major benefits for poultry and swine producers, including lower levels of inorganic phosphorus inclusion in diets, reduced feed costs, and better sustainability of animal production.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the feed enzymes market.



Asia Pacific dominated the feed enzymes market in 2018; this has been supported by the presence of a large livestock population (FAO 2016) and the growth rate.Also, livestock producers in China and India are focusing on animal health by resorting to natural solutions.



Additionally, there has been a rise in the demand for meat and meat products, in accordance with the need for a protein-rich meat diet.The market for poultry is estimated to increase in India and China due to factors such as the focus on meat quality and public health campaigns, which encourage the consumption of lower-fat protein options.



Fish consumption is also increasing in the region, owing to similar health trends.On the other hand, there has been an increase in production as well as consumption of dairy products in the region.



These factors are expected to drive the feed enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region.

The presence of key feed enzymes manufacturers, such as BASF SE (Germany), DowDu Pont (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Bluestar Adisseo (China), Kemin Industries (US), and Cargill Incorporated (US) is also responsible for the high growth of the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, feed additive manufacturers, and executives from various key organizations operating in the feed enzymes market. Below is the breakdown of the primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35% ,Tier - 25%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level 20%, and Others* - 50%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 40%, South America - 20%, North America -15%, Europe - 15%, RoW** - 10%



*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes the Middle East & Africa.



The feed enzymes market comprises major manufacturers, such as BASF SE (Germany), DowDu Pont (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Bluestar Adisseo (China), Kemin Industries (US), and Cargill Incorporated (US).The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the feed enzymes industry, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The study covers the feed enzymes market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as type, livestock, source, function, form, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall feed enzymes market and its sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

