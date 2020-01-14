Digitalization in Smart Grid Networks - Emerging Application and Impact Assessment

The global energy landscape in the United States is evolving every year with wide-scale adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs), developments in digital communication infrastructure, and transactive-based micro-grid initiatives that places utilities at the center.

For utility customers to stay relevant, incorporating emerging technology solutions as part of their corporate strategy will be critical.



Emerging technologies has the ability to empower smart grid applications and solutions to analyse large data sets, identify patterns, detect anomalies, and make precise predictions based on its learning experience.A majority of utilities still follow a schedule for maintenance or will only react once the power goes out.



Given the growing grid vulnerability caused by increasing presence of variable and unstable load, triggered by aging infrastructure, variable renewable power, and electric vehicles (EVs), utilities are realizing that relying on traditional solution and systems is no longer a viable option. In brief, this research service covers the following points:Digital smart grid– An overviewDrivers and challenges for smart grid adoptionDigitized smart grid applications and impact areasInnovations and use cases Patent and funding scenarios

