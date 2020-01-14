Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

/EIN News/ -- Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 14, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 920,927 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from January 6, 2020 up to and including January 10, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.42 per share for a total consideration of €20.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.



The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1,295,598 common shares for a total consideration of €29.1 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.



For more information:

Press office: +31 88 659 5134

Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213

Social media:

Twitter: @AholdDelhaize

YouTube: @AholdDelhaize

LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-Commerce. Its family of great, local brands serves more than 50 million customers each week in Europe, the United States, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 370,000 associates in more than 6,700 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges (ticker: AD) and its American Depositary Receipts are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. and quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: ADRNY). For more information, please visit www.aholddelhaize.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.