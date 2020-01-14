Healthcare Data Storage Market Analysis to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Data Storage - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Data Storage Market accounted for $2.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.



While the factors like, fast and simple deployment of cloud storage solutions, expanding the volume of digital data generated in healthcare organizations, and increasing adoption of hybrid data storage solutions fuel the growth of the market. However, growing security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics is restraining the market growth.



Based on deployment, the on-premise segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. On-premise solutions are the most-generally adopted storage solutions in the market. This deployment model can utilize multi-seller architecture and limit dangers related to data breach and external attacks. Likewise, users own on-premise storage and have control over their deployment, backup, and data recovery systems. These favourable circumstances are driving the growth of on-premise solutions market.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to growing volume of unstructured healthcare data across and fast technological progressions have prompted an expanded interest for secure, reliable, and cost-efficient storage infrastructure.



Some of the key players in Global Healthcare Data Storage market include Dell, Western Digital, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Pure Storage, Scality, Hitachi, Samsung, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu, Tintri, Drobo, and Cloudian.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Architecture

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Block Storage

5.3 File Storage

5.4 Object Storage



6 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Deployment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Premise

6.3 Remote

6.4 Hybrid



7 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Magnetic Storage

7.2.1 Magnetic Disks

7.2.2 Magnetic Tapes

7.3 Flash & Solid-State Storage



8 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Storage System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Network-Attached Storage

8.3 Storage Area Network

8.4 Direct-Attached Storage



9 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.5 Contract Research Organisation (CROs), and Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMOs)

9.6 Research Centers

9.7 Clinical Research Labs

9.8 Academic & Government Institutes

9.9 Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories

9.10 Other End-users



10 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Dell

12.2 Western Digital

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.4 NetApp

12.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

12.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.7 Pure Storage

12.8 Scality

12.9 Hitachi

12.10 Samsung

12.11 Toshiba Corporation

12.12 Fujitsu

12.13 Tintri

12.14 Drobo

12.15 Cloudian



