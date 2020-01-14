Global Plant-Based Protein Market Trends, Opportunities, Forecasts to 2027
The Global Plant-Based Protein Market accounted for $16.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $57.09 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15%.
Increase in trend of health and sustainability and increase in investments in plant-based food businesses are likely to boost the growth of the market. However, Allergies associated with plant-based protein sources such as soy and wheat are likely to hamper the profit boundaries.
Based on the product, the soy segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is driven by the increasing popularity and rising demand for a high-protein diet among individuals. Soy protein helps to reduce the cholesterol level, improve metabolism, bone mineral density, and also decrease the risk of cancer. Soy protein isolates are used in applications such as nutritional bars, meat alternatives, bakery products, sports nutrition products, and beverages.
By geography, North American region is mainly attributed to the well established food and beverage industry, rising concerns over animal products and protein, increasing vegan population, growing preference for meat alternatives, increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and health & wellness trend.
Some of the key players in the Plant-Based Protein Market include Tate & Lyle Plc, Roquette Freres Le Romarin, NOW Foods, Kerry Group, Ingredion Inc, Glico Nutrition Co Ltd, Glanbia Plc, E I Dupont De Nemours and Company, Corbion NV, Cargill Incorporated, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Beneo Gmbh, Axiom Foods Inc , Archer Daniels Midland Company and Amco Proteins.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Plant-Based Protein Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Textured Proteins
5.3 Protein Isolates
5.4 Protein Concentrates
5.5 Flour
5.6 Other Forms
6 Global Plant-Based Protein Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wheat Protein
6.3 Soy Protein
6.4 Pea Protein
6.5 Other Products
7 Global Plant-Based Protein Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sports Nutrition
7.3 Snacks
7.4 Protein Beverages
7.5 Protein Bars
7.6 Processed Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
7.7 Nutritional Supplements
7.8 Meat Extenders and Substitutes
7.9 Dairy Alternatives
7.10 Convenience Food
7.11 Beverages
7.12 Bakery
7.13 Other Applications
8 Global Plant-Based Protein Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Direct to Customer (DTC)
8.3 Online Stores
8.4 Supermarkets
8.5 Other Distribution Channels
9 Global Plant-Based Protein Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Tate & Lyle Plc
11.2 Roquette Freres Le Romarin
11.3 NOW Foods
11.4 Kerry Group
11.5 Ingredion Inc
11.6 Glico Nutrition Co Ltd
11.7 Glanbia Plc
11.8 E I Dupont De Nemours and Company
11.9 Corbion NV
11.10 Cargill Incorporated
11.11 Burcon Nutrascience Corporation
11.12 Beneo Gmbh
11.13 Axiom Foods Inc
11.14 Archer Daniels Midland Company
11.15 Amco Proteins
