Angolan President to attend Filipe Nyusi's inauguration

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 14 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, travels to Maputo this Tuesday to witness Filipe Nyusi's inauguration for a second term as President of the Republic of Mozambique.,

The information is expressed on a note from the Civil Affairs Office of the Angolan President, which reached ANGOP last Monday.

Filipe Nyusi, who takes office on Wednesday (Jan 15), was reelected last October for a second term at the helm of the Mozambican Republic, with 73% of the valid votes.

