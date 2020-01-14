3D Sensors Market Outlook to 2019-2027 Analysis and Forecast by Top Players Melexis, Sony, STMicroelectronics, Basler

Rest of Middle East and Africa 3D Sensors Market by Technology

3D Sensors Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Technology,End-user Verticals and Geography

PUNE, INDIA, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on “Global 3D sensor Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Stereo Vision, Time-of-Flight, Structured Light); End-User Verticals (Healthcare, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others), The global 3D sensor market is accounted to US$ 4,805.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 71,914.2 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the end-user vertical industry segment, a large number of new applications are coming up in the market due to speedy technological advancements. These technologies are now offering huge opportunities across different industry verticals, such as automotive, defense, healthcare, aerospace, robotics, electronics consumables, semiconductors, and retail, where 3D sensors can be used. Companies are now creating partnerships and increase their collaborative efforts to bring more 3D applications.

The market for the global 3D sensor is concentrated with some very well-established players.

Some of the key players in the global 3D sensor market include Infineon Technologies AG, Basler AG, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Ams AG, Cognex Corporation, LMI Technologies INC., Stmicroelectronics N.V., IFM Electronic gmbh, Sony, Melexis among others.

Market Insights

Growing Trend of Integration of Consumer Electronics in Vehicles and Rising Demands from Autonomous Vehicles

The global automotive sector consistently focusses on bringing large transformations for enhancing the driving experience. Today, automobiles have become smarter and capable of self-diagnostics, and are further anticipated to communicate with other entities in the ambient environment. ADAS, infotainment systems, and car telematics have been trending in the automotive sector for quite some time now. The success of these trends is entirely attributed to the sophistication and technological advancements in the semiconductor industry. The vehicles are becoming more advanced on the back of capabilities of detecting obstacles and alerting the users, navigating maps, and operating the infotainment systems inside the vehicles; these features make them user-friendly and convenient, thereby raising the need for 3D sensors to make different tasks easy as well as to ensure safety of drivers along with the increasing facilities. A simple hand swipe gesture by the driver can be used for changing the music or changing the radio channel while on the road. A 3D sensor is a powerful and highly accurate distance mapping and 3D imaging technology that accurately measures obstacles while driving. Also, these sensors are used for range imaging based on which they gather vital gestures and process information further.

Up-scaling of Internet of Things is Creating Growth Opportunities for the Global 3D Sensors Market

Increased penetration of smartphones and smart consumer electronics around the world is driving the growth of the advanced concept of “connected things” or “Internet of things (IoT).” IoT growth in the near future will be driven by the rising proliferation of these connected devices in various areas, including smart homes, smart cities, smart buildings, and industrial setups. Rising investments and supportive ecosystem for IoT start-ups is also fuelling the R&D pertaining to the IoT technology. Major telecom operators in the US, China, and Europe are playing an important role in IoT deployments. Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, GE, Intel, Qualcomm, and Samsung have also invested huge amounts in developing IoT across industries. Smart city initiatives in the US, China, India, and Singapore are also boosting the demand for IoT connections. The upcoming and emerging concepts that are considered to be the by-products of IoT are provided with a steady opportunity platform with the usage of these sensors.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 3D Sensors Market, by Technology

1.3.2 3D Sensors Market, by End-User Verticals

1.3.3 3D Sensors Market, by Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. 3D Sensors – Market landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 PEST Analysis: 3D Sensors Market in North America

4.2.2 PEST Analysis: 3D Sensors Market in Europe

4.2.3 PEST Analysis: 3D Sensors Market in APAC

4.2.4 PEST Analysis: 3D Sensors Market in Middle East

4.2.5 PEST Analysis: 3D Sensors Market in South America

5. Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Growing trend of integration of consumer electronics in vehicles and rising demands from autonomous vehicles

5.1.2 Increased demand for smart consumer electronics

5.1.3 Machine vision and industrial automation leading to rapid expansion and advancements in manufacturing sector

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns around accuracy and reproducibility of sensor data with variations in operating conditions

5.3 Key Opportunities

5.3.1 Up-scaling of Internet of Things

5.3.2 Government support for development and deployment of robotics

5.4 Future trends

5.4.1 Depth sensing technologies to couple with Edge AI systems

Continue….

