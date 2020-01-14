BERKELEY COLLEGE GRADUATES WHO STUDY ONLINE DEFY CONVENTIONAL PATHS TO SUCCESS

Share the News: @USNewsEducation @BerkeleyCollege #BestOnlinePrograms #NewsBerkeley



For the seventh consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Berkeley College among the Best Colleges in the nation for Online Bachelor Degree Programs. The ranking also recognizes Berkeley College as among the best Online Bachelor Degree Programs for Veterans.



Nationwide, Berkeley is No. 80 out of 353 schools surveyed, 345 of which were ranked; 13 colleges tied for the position this year. In 2019, the College was No. 102, out of 348 schools ranked. In the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, Berkeley College ranked No. 49 out of 97 schools surveyed; 9 colleges tied in this position.



“The continued collaboration with high-caliber online institutions and organizations enables all of us to provide our students with the advantages of a diverse digital learning environment,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “We are creating a community of online learners like none other because the level of engagement continues to expand through innovative programming. Berkeley College online students feel they belong here.”



About 3,100 graduate and undergraduate students (54 percent) enrolled in at least one online class at Berkeley College in the fall 2019 semester. Of the undergraduate students, approximately 24 percent are earning their undergraduate degrees entirely through Berkeley College Online®. Fifty-six percent of graduate students enrolled in the Master of Business Administration in Management program in the fall 2019 semester are earning their degrees entirely online.



“Berkeley College continues to offer a variety of options for students who seek flexibility in earning their degrees, and the quality and commitment of our faculty, with continued emphasis on student engagement and resources, contributes to our ranking,” said Joseph Scuralli, DPS, Dean, Online, Berkeley College. “The online student at Berkeley has access to an extraordinary student experience that parallels onsite campus resources, as well as the opportunity to participate in programs at our New Jersey and New York campus locations.”



Berkeley College has hosted regional conferences for national online associations such as Quality Matters and Online Learning Consortium in New York City. Berkeley College Online engages both online and onsite students in a wide array of events, activities and programs throughout the year. In 2019, Sharon Goldstein, Campus Operating Officer, Berkeley College Online® announced the formation of a virtual Online Advisory Board, designed to provide feedback from members spanning the online learning landscape. In addition, the Online Advisory Board provides a collaborative resource where members may also gain insights and greater perspectives.



U.S. News & World Report evaluates colleges on factors such as engagement, which includes areas like best practices, graduation rates, assessments, class size and retention rates; faculty credentials and training; student services and technologies; and expert opinion.



To view the full rankings, click here. To read more about the methodology used by U.S. News & World Report, click here.



Here are a few examples of how Berkeley College online learners have succeeded in carving lifestyles and careers that defy convention.



Meet Chassity Johnson: Graduate, Veteran, Fashion Designer with a Passion for Fashion



Chassity Jackson had an interest in technology from early childhood. She carried around a little red keyboard toy, like a baby doll, that she received one Christmas. The “little red keyboard” helped her learn how to type. At the same time, the way her mother and aunt styled their clothing intrigued her as she grew up. Ms. Jackson continued following her interest in the field of information technology when she served in the U.S. Air Force, but discovered that was not her passion.



“I decided, by way of prayer, to find the silver lining,” said Ms. Jackson, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Fashion Merchandising and Management online at Berkeley College in 2019. “Had it not been for hardship – I was homeless veteran with two kids for a while – I might not be on this journey.”



Ms. Jackson decided to move forward and pursue her passion with fashion. She learned about Berkeley College Online through an Internet search and enrolled in 2016. She also had noticed that people complimented the way she styled her clothing, and she wanted to give back, especially in ways that would benefit homeless veterans.



Today, living in Destin, FL, Ms. Jackson runs several of her own businesses, including a nonprofit. One business, Battle Beauties Fashion, features Ms. Jackson’s fashion designs for military women; the second, Emerald Coast Fashion, a nonprofit that partners with other businesses such as Chick-fil-A to help feed homeless veterans, hosts Emerald Coast Fashion Fridays, which teaches fashion marketing strategies to local and online students; and the third is Wingmen Official, which features street style fashion designs for military men, launched at New York Fashion Week 2018.



“My purpose is to bring reform to the fashion industry,” Ms. Jackson said. “Authentic fashion awakens identity as opposed to the abuse that we’ve witnessed or maybe experienced in the fashion industry.” She believes that “Fashion is not fashion unless it changes lives.”



Online Courses Help Veteran Prepare for Career after Military Service



Berkeley College alumnus Grovert Fuentes developed a reputation as a combat photographer during his six years of military service. After his discharge, he knew he needed to prepare for a new career because he had sustained injuries that made it impossible to continue with his passion for photography. Searching for a military-friendly college, he discovered Berkeley and was attracted to support services offered for veterans and the flexibility that Berkeley offered. Mr. Fuentes took classes at night while working during the day.



At age 24, he feared being the “old guy” in class, but found students of all ages and from all backgrounds. The experience helped him expand his perspectives. While still attending Berkeley College, he launched his own business – Fit Lifestyle Box, a subscription-based service offering fitness-related products. To continue his studies while devoting time to the startups, Mr. Fuentes took online classes. His professors helped by offering advice for getting the businesses off the ground.



“I don’t think I would have been able to start my businesses and remain in school without being able to take online classes,” said Mr. Fuentes.



Having accomplished much since earning his Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing Communications in 2017, Mr. Fuentes continues planning for his future. He loves to travel and enjoys public speaking engagements with other Berkeley veteran alumni. “It’s a network that is extremely valuable,” he said. “Veterans are always willing to help each other and I’ve gained friends who are always supporting me through the Berkeley veterans community.”



Top Female Longboarder Graduates Berkeley College – Brings Home the Gold



Emily Pross of Mineral, VA, was able to pursue her career and keep her standing as the top-ranked female competitor in her sport for five consecutive years by completing her required internship to graduate and earning her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing Communications from Berkeley College Online®. In 2019, she competed in the Olympics-sanctioned event, the “World Roller Games” (WRG) and won Gold for the United States.



Because of her interest in professional downhill longboard racing, earning a college degree could have been postponed indefinitely. “Thanks to the online option, I was able to sign into my classes and complete coursework before and after competitions while traveling,” said Ms. Pross, who competed in eight races in six countries in 2019 and completed the requirements for graduation with Honors.



Ms. Pross used the marketing and branding concepts she learned in her college courses to gain sponsorships that help pay for skating equipment and travel expenses, which allowed her to enter more competitions. Offered a full-time position at Kebbek, a skateboard manufacturing company where she completed her internship, Ms. Pross is pursuing her career as a marketing specialist in the downhill skating industry and extreme sports. She hopes someday to have her own business.



