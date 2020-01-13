COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- FDA Publish Date:
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes
- Company Name:
- Lipari Foods, LLC
- Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
Product Description
Company Announcement
Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall expansion of additional Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The affected product can be identified by:
|Brand
|Product
|Lipari #
|Size
|Best By Date
|Lot #
|UPC
|Fresh Grab
|Breakfast Muffin Sandwich
|252153
|6 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510003039
|Fresh Grab
|Chicken & Swiss Sandwich
|252204
|5 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510003213
|Fresh Grab
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|251694
|6 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510001042
|Premo
|Meat Lover’s Sub
|970844
|7 oz.
|1/21/2020
|03202001
|612510093832
|Premo
|Pub Burger
|207970
|5 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510003015
|Premo
|Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub
|996428
|7 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510094037
|Premo
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|915537
|6 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510001042
|Premo
|Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich
|207455
|5 oz.
|1/21/2020
|03202001
|612510088494
This recall was brought to our attention by JLM, who is expanding their recent recall to include additional sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported in relation to this recall.
Lipari Foods began shipping this product on January 3, 2020.
Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.