Lake & Town Realty Partners With Real Estate Portal Lakefront Living Realty LLC

Lake & Town Realty, serving the Lake Norman area of North Carolina, has announced a partnership with lakefront real estate company Lakefront Living Realty LLC.

LAKE NORMAN, NC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake & Town Realty has announced a partnership with nationwide lakefront real estate search portal Lakefront Living Realty LLC. A longtime resident of the Lake Norman region, Mike Carpino, Broker and Co-Founder of Lake & Town, says that he is excited to bring his North Carolina waterfront expertise to the partnership.

"I have lived in this lake community for over 16 years, and enjoy helping clients purchase lakefront homes here. Lake Norman is such a beautiful and fun place to live," Carpino said.

He said that Lake Norman homes for sale are all listed in great detail, along with stunning photos, and helpful information about the lake.

"I also help clients who may be considering some of the other lakes in the region," he said. "Lake Wylie, Lake Lure, High Rock Lake, Lake Toxaway, Lake James, and Mountain Island Lake all have beautiful homes with beautiful views and direct waterfront access."

Scott Freerksen, Broker/Owner of Lakefront Living welcomed Carpino's expertise.

"Lakefront Living specializes in lakefront homes in many different states and markets by partnering with local agents like Mike Carpino," Freerksen said.

"We're honored to have Mike's 16 years of experience here in the Lake Norman, N.C. lake home market," he said. "We're looking forward to spending 2020 helping buyers and sellers in the Lake Norman area."

Freerksen encouraged buyers considering North Carolina lake homes to visit LakefrontLiving.com to browse properties.

"The website is really a tremendous resource for anyone considering purchasing a lake home. There are videos, tips, and of course, detailed listings directly from the MLS," he added.

About Lake & Town Realty

Mike Carpino is the broker and co-founder of Lake & Town Realty, and has lived in the Lake Norman region with his wife and family for over 16 years. As Lake Norman real estate experts, Lake & Town Realty has developed, built, bought, sold and managed the complete spectrum of waterfront real estate. Other lakes covered in the area include Lake Wylie, Lake Lure, High Rock Lake, Lake Toxaway, Lake James, and Mountain Island Lake.

About Lakefront Living Realty, LLC

Lakefront Living Realty LLC is a real estate broker specializing in lakefront property. With offices and partners in multiple states covering numerous lake real estate markets, it takes just 30 seconds to find any direct lakefront home. On LakefrontLiving.com, every lake is described in detail so users can make an informed lifestyle decision.

