MMSI DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. – MMSI 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) between February 26, 2019 and October 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 3, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=merit-medical-systems-inc&id=2121 to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=merit-medical-systems-inc&id=2121

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions, reduced sales, and were months behind schedule; (2) sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019; (3) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, Merit Medical’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

