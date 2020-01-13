Tentative agreement between CATCA-Unifor Local 5454 and NAV CANADA

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA today announced a tentative agreement has been reached with the Canadian Air Traffic Control Association (CATCA) representing approximately 2,101 air traffic controllers.



The tentative agreement is subject to the union ratification process which is expected to be completed before the end of January. NAV CANADA will not be commenting until the agreement is ratified.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Boudreau

Manager, Media Relations

613-563-7303

Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.