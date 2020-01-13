Segment Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

/EIN News/ -- Customer Data Infrastructure Company is Recognized for its Proven Success Helping Retailers Digitally Transform and Deliver Personalization at Massive Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment , the customer data infrastructure company, announced today at NRF 2020 that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status. This recognition acknowledges Segment’s technical proficiency and the proven customer success of Customer Data Infrastructure (CDI) enabling retailers to accelerate their digital transformation and deliver customized experiences across all channels.

“In order to deliver world class customer experiences, retailers need the right technology and infrastructure in place,” said Tom Pinckney, Head of Partnerships at Segment. “We’re pleased with achieving AWS Retail Competency status as it is a natural extension of our deep relationship. By using Segment and AWS, retailers can deliver highly personalized, consistent experiences to their customers, no matter where they interact with them, at any scale.”

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates Segment as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency.

“Many retailers are reinventing their operations and brand experience with new innovations in the cloud,” said Tom Litchford, Head of Retail Business Development, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to welcome Segment to the AWS Retail Competency Program. Their solutions for retail operations, powered and vetted by AWS, can help our customers to accelerate their transformation, modernization, and customer engagement efforts.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Segment

Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that businesses use to put their customers first. With Segment, companies can collect, unify, and connect their first-party data to over 300 marketing, analytics, and data warehousing tools. Today, thousands of companies across 71 countries use Segment, from fast-growing businesses such as Atlassian, Bonobos and Instacart to some of the world’s largest organizations like Levi’s, Intuit and Meredith. Segment enables these companies to achieve a common understanding of their users and make customer-centric decisions.

