Actor and Comedian Doug E. Doug Releases First Novel Inspired by the Unique Experiences of the Hip-Hop Generation, The Fall of 1987

“I noticed that there was little attention paid to my generation in media,” said Doug. “Mythmakers and storytellers go on and on about the World War II generation - the so-called "Greatest generation. The achievements of the Civil Rights generation are chronicled with due heroism and some complexity. Now, we are launching into the voices and perspectives of the Millennials and Gen Y.”

Doug wants to lead an effort to preserve the experiences of the Hip-Hop generation and their impact on the world.

“This book is a step toward dealing with complexity of life in the Post-Civil Rights era amidst the highly destructive crack epidemic and the dawn of mass incarceration,” Doug said. “Our voices are desperately needed right now during this highly charged political climate where we can have a greater and decisive social impact.”

“The Fall of 1987” centers on 19-year-old Joe Thomas Jr. who decides to piece together the stories told to him about the last days of his brother's life to solve his murder. While trying to solve the "case,” Joe examines the forces and events that shaped his life and caused the break-up of his family. But, will Snake, a dangerous drug kingpin and former employer, let him move on with his life?

Doug E. Doug Biography

During his 30-year career, Doug E. Doug has established himself as and writer, producer, and actor with a flair for both comedy and drama. He started as a stand-up comic in New York City where he was seen at the Apollo Theater by Russell Simmons. Impressed by Doug, Simmons asked him to write, and host a syndicated late-night program Simmons produced called The New Music Report.

Doug’s entrée into film began when he spoke one line in Spike Lee’s film “Mo’ Better Blues.” He is well-known to movie viewers for his starring role as the spirited pushcart operator turned bobsled racer in the feature film “Cool Runnings.” Audiences also recognize Doug for his roles as a ne’er do well in “Hangin’ with the Homeboys,” for which he received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Actor, class comedian in “Class Act,” a soldier enlisted for an unusual duty in “Operation Dumbo Drop,” an ill-fated high school student in “Dr. Giggles,” and the hilarious FBI agent in “That Darn Cat.” In the Warner Brothers science-fiction comedy “Eight Legged Freaks,” Doug portrayed a paranoid small-town radio host with visions of an alien invasion. In the animated DreamWorks film, “Shark Tale,” he is the voice of Bernie the jellyfish. Doug was seen in the independent films “Detachment,” with Oscar winners Adrian Brody and Marsha Gay Harden, “An Act of War,” and “Snowmen.”

On television, Doug starred in the ABC series “Where I Live,” a show developed around his life in which he served as co-producer. He co-hosted the VH-1 series “Rock of Ages” and spent four seasons starring as the character Griffin in the television series “Cosby.” On the Nickelodeon animated show, “Little Bill,” Doug was the voice of Percy the pet store owner. He has appeared on “Sesame Street” and has guest-starred in “Touched by An Angel,” “Law and Order,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Conviction,” “Blue Bloods” and was seen recurring on the FX series “Justified” and “Brown Nation,” now streaming on Netflix.

Doug made his debut as a director/producer with the film “Citizen James” for Starz Movies, in which he also co-wrote and starred. In 2009 he served as co-writer of “Slap the Donkey,” a documentary chronicling Al Sharpton’s bumpy and brilliant 2004 presidential bid. Doug served as A production consultant on “Children of Fire,” a documentary about South African children burned in kerosene fires and their quest to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. It aired on the Documentary Channel. He was a producer of the syndicated special “Southern Chefs” that aired in 54 markets throughout the U.S during black history month in 2015.

Doug was also featured in the Martin Scorsese-produced film, “The Wannabe.” Doug’s latest film is called “Lil’ Girl Gone” for which he is the co-writer, co-director, producer, and star.

In an effort to give back so others can move forward, Doug previously served on the NEA emergency commission on Urban Education. He is the co-founder and former executive program director of the Urban Encouragement group, which currently offers workforce development workshops for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated youth. Doug has also worked as a summer school English teacher and writing coach in his hometown of Brooklyn, NY.

Doug is a father of a child currently enrolled at a Historical Black College/University (HBCU).

