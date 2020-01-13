MetaBank® Announces Kathi Winter as Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaBank® (“Meta”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), announced today that Kathi Winter has joined Meta as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer.



Kathi Winter joins Meta after having held the Chief Human Resources Officer position at UnitedWeb | Nextiva | Sitelock, a global privately-held technology organization with over 1000 employees. Winter’s career includes over six years at iMortgage | Loan Depot, as well as over eleven years at Honeywell, serving in a variety of global Human Resources and Organizational Development roles. Winter holds a Master's degree in Instructional Technology from Arizona State University, where she also received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Education.

“Kathi’s leadership experience in Human Resources coupled with her passion for creating a remarkable employee experience for our team members is exactly why she is the ideal addition to our company,” said MetaBank’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hanson. “We are extremely fortunate to have her join our executive team and we look forward to her efforts to further enhance our people and culture capabilities.”

