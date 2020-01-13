/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Inman Connect Hot Topic - How to Win in the New Decade

New York, NY January 13, 2020 -- How to Win in the New Decade is the hot topic of conversation around every real and virtual water cooler in North America and one which three of the top real estate industry CEOs will tackle this month at the Inman News Connect 2020 Conference in New York City.



Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International will be joined by Ryan Schneider, CEO & President of Realogy, and Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX, at the multi-day event that brings together thought leaders from all corners of the real estate industry.



“Part of my job, is to be a good forecaster and identify, seize and share windows of opportunity with the people in our organization,” said Bonnell. “Inman Connect is a great opportunity to network with industry leaders on everything that touches real estate.”



Bonnell is an internationally renowned speaker and 30-plus-year veteran of the real estate industry. She is an information junkie and is passionate about investing in people. Bonnell is an active member of the National Women’s Council of REALTORS®, NAWRB's Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council and was honored by STEMconnector® as one of its 100 Corporate Women Leaders in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Instrumental in building 3 major brands, she joined EXIT Realty Corp. International in 1999 and was appointed CEO in 2012.



Inman Connect is held twice a year and is renowned for identifying industry trends and showcasing technology entrepreneurs. The event is being held from January 28-31, 2020 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.



About EXIT Realty: EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than $460 million dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, $5.5 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.



