Dr. LaKesha Legree of Elev8 MD Wellness Center Launches Mental Health Awareness Campaign featuring William Bryant, Jr. of OWN’s Queen Sugar to Mark Its First Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its first successful year in treating patients, Elev8 MD Wellness Center, Charlotte’s leading ketamine clinic, has launched a high-profile marketing campaign to raise awareness about mental illness and the possible treatments for patients. The ads feature actor William Bryant, Jr. of the Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Queen Sugar.”



Led by licensed Anesthesiologist, Dr. LaKesha Legree, the highly experienced team of medical professionals use state-of-the-art equipment to maximize the comfort of each client while ensuring safety at every step of the way.

“As we embark upon the one-year anniversary of an already profitable business in its infancy, I want the world to know that Elev8 MD Wellness Center is a place where we literally and figuratively free people from chronic mental and physical suffering using breakthrough, comprehensive treatment options that offer HOPE for a brighter future,” said Dr. Legree. “The nucleus of our center is an innovative yet proven medication for Treatment-Resistant Depression known as Ketamine.”

Dr. Legree added ketamine infusions are effective for the treatment of major depressive disorder, resistant depression, postpartum depression, PTSD, and other mental health illnesses.

The “Depression Doesn’t Discriminate” campaign attempts to make an emotional connection with diverse audiences about the pain and suffering many patients experience. The ads offer an important message of hope by showing the benefits of the treatments offered at the Center, located at 8000 Corporate Center Drive, #212, in Charlotte.

About Elev8 MD

Elev8 MD Wellness Center is a confidential, discreet, and posh spa-like environment that offers individualized, alternative treatment plans that regenerate functionality and quality of life for all who pass through our doors. Specialists also address a variety of chronic pain conditions such as cancer-related pain, neuropathy, and chronic back and joint pain. Also, Elev8 MD provides various health and wellness services such as massage therapy, IV hydration, Reiki touch healing therapy, mindfulness training, individual counseling, and group therapy.

For more information, please visit: https://www.charlotte-ketamine.com/about-charlotte-ketamine-clinic/ or call 1-855-863-5388.

For More Information Contact:

Taroue Brooks

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

202-431-1119

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/517392d9-746b-4d76-9534-350e77a3b95a



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.