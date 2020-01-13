Fifth Annual Women Transforming Technology Conference -- Registration Now Open

Conference theme, “We Rise,” will focus on how women rise individually and collectively

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) today announced that registration is open for the fifth annual Women Transforming Technology (WT2) Conference. Taking place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, this exceptional event is designed to continue the important conversation on championing and advancing women across the tech industry. It will host attendees spanning high-school and college students to executives from the tech industry, academia and nonprofit organizations.



Featuring inspiring speakers who overcame adversity in male-dominated industries, the fifth annual WT2 Conference has a theme of “We Rise” and will continue to cultivate a supportive environment for women, underrepresented minorities and allies in the technology industry. This year’s keynote speakers include Laura Dern, actress, producer, director and activist, and Kathryn Finney, CEO of digitalundivided, a social enterprise that leads high potential Black and Latinx women founders through the startup pipeline.

Additional breakout sessions will focus on invigorating topics, including ways that women can support their career aspirations as well as those of their peers, how women can contribute to the success of others in their daily interactions and in longer-term policies and practices, and how women can influence the industry as leaders and as individual contributors. Sessions will be broken down into five tracks based on technical and experience level including:

Emerging Leadership – for the professional who would like to focus on developing their personal brand and gaining insight into their individual leadership style Executive Leadership – for the more seasoned professional who is already in the managerial track and wanting to advance to the next level Technical – for professionals who want to discuss specific products or tools or trends in tech today VP+ Breakout (Invite only) – for VPs and above, content-specific for current executives Diversity & Inclusion – for professionals wanting to learn and share best D&I practices and commit to cross industry collaboration

“As we kick off the fifth year of the WT2 Conference, we are looking forward to advancing the dialogue on how women can empower themselves, and each other, to rise to new heights in their careers and encourage each other’s success,” said Betsy Sutter, corporate senior vice president and chief people officer, VMware. “In addition to ensuring equitable progression within its own walls, VMware is inspiring the broader community and engaging the next generation of women in determining how we can influence the technology industry as both leaders, and individual contributors.”

Registration is now open to the community. For more information about the WT2 Conference, please visit: http://www.womentransformingtechnology.com/ .

