Ski-Doo Launches World Premiere Technology With The All-New Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo

/EIN News/ -- VALCOURT, Quebec, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) is launching the world’s first factory turbocharged two-stroke engine with an all-new Ski-Doo Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo snowmobile1. Designed from the rider down, this sled redefines mountain riding and demonstrates the brand’s obsession with providing the best possible riding experience. With its innovative new turbo technology, the Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo delivers impressive power constantly – without any loss – at altitudes of up to 8,000 feet (2,400 metres), something never before accomplished on a two-stroke factory sled.



1 Based on internal research.

Once again, Ski-Doo leveraged its deep connection with riders to deliver the next-level experience on the mountain. The Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo engine provides the performance riders are expecting without the costs and pains of aftermarket installations. Years of research and development went into optimizing the technology, which is a reflection of BRP’s commitment to cutting-edge innovation and performance aimed at improving the rider experience.

Riders will enjoy power, ease of use and peace of mind like never before. Deep-snow lovers will reach higher playgrounds more easily for incredible powder runs. And riders on technical terrain will have the extra power they need to traverse slopes and weave through tight trees as they challenge themselves and push their skills. All this, while climbing past the competition.

An Industry-First Technology

Turbos have intrigued the mountain snowmobiling crowd for years, but the hassle and costs of aftermarket installations, calibration, special fuel, maintenance, and elimination of the factory warranty have prevented most from modifying their sled. Designed and built by Rotax, the 850 E-TEC Turbo engine eliminates those concerns and delivers a powerful, seamless riding experience with a limited factory warranty, virtually no turbo lag, and impressive throttle response.

More than just an engine, the Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo integrates seamlessly in the REV-Gen4 platform to retain the lightweight balanced handling and perfect drivetrain calibration that riders expect from Ski-Doo Summit snowmobiles.

And BRP’s complete lineup of two-stroke E-TEC engines use cleaner, direct-injection technology. They produce less hydrocarbon and carbon monoxide emissions than carbureted engine.

The Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo is available this week at authorized Ski-Doo dealerships for delivery across North America. For more information, visit www.SkiDoo.com .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing lineup to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 13,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For information:

Steve Cowing Brian Manning Media Relations and PR Manager, Ski-Doo Lead, Global Consumer Public Relations Tel: 651-755-2520 Tel: 913-424-9709 steve.cowing@brp.com brian.manning@brp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcce1ff4-0e29-4e40-bc69-fd5851f58f04

BRP introduces all-new Ski-Doo Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo snowmobile Ski-Doo Summit 850 E-TEC Turbo



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.