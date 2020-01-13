INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Grubhub, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, and Merit Medical Systems Inc., of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of GRUB, ACB, and MMSI. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)

CLASS PERIOD: 07/30/2019 - 10/28/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 21, 2020

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) customer orders were actually declining, despite the massive investments the Company had made to spur demand for and use of its platform; (ii) Grubhub's new customer additions were generating significantly lower revenues as compared to historic cohorts because these customers were more prone to using competitor platforms; (iii) Grubhub's vaunted business model under which it secured exclusive restaurant partnerships had failed, and Grubhub needed to engage in the same aggressive non-partnered sales tactics embraced by its competitors to generate significant revenue growth; (iv) Grubhub was required to spend substantial additional capital in order to grow revenues and retain market share in the face of heightened competitive dynamics and market saturation, eviscerating the Company's profitability; and (v) Grubhub was tracking tens of millions of dollars below its revenue and earnings guidance and such guidance lacked any reasonable basis.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB)

CLASS PERIOD: 09/11/2019 - 11/14/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 21, 2020

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Aurora's revenue would decline in its first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019; (2) the Company would halt construction on its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities; and (3) due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Aurora's receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/26/2019-10/30/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 3, 2020

Defendants failed to disclose that: (a) the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule; (b) sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019; and (c) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis.

