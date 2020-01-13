National Floors Direct Restores Flooring at Canal Street Market

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York City is a treasure trove of world-famous sites, from the Brooklyn Bridge to Broadway and Times Square to the Statue of Liberty. There is also a multitude of lesser-known but no less amazing gems, including the Canal Street Market. Nestled between Soho and Chinatown, the Canal Street Market is at the intersection of New York’s diverse landscape. A cornerstone of the community, it’s no wonder the Market hired National Floors Direct , a community-minded direct-to-consumer carpet, and flooring specialty service, to restore and replace its flooring. National Floors Direct is one of the Northeast United States’ most successful flooring providers, offering an extensive catalog of reputable brand-name products from the largest suppliers in the world. The company, headquartered in Astoria, NY, also has office locations in Braintree, Massachusetts, Milford, Connecticut, and Rahway, New Jersey. The company’s service region includes Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, South-eastern Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania.National Floors Direct is unique in their field as they offer an impressive array of exceptional-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, and luxury vinyl products from some of the best names in the business at a fraction of the price of boutique retailers, without sacrificing quality, safety, or durability.They service a broad range of clients, from homeowners to hoteliers and businesses. They are particularly proud to contribute to the restoration and rejuvenation of historically and culturally important sites like the Canal Street Market. National Floors Direct has also contributed to the revitalization of structures like the Historic Pier A Harbor House and NYC’s Sohotel.National Floors Direct has even been selected by developer HCRE as the exclusive floor-covering provider for all of its NYC buildings. This includes existing locations in prime territory in SoHo, Chinatown, LES, and Flushing.The Canal Street Market, like National Floors Direct, is committed to the NYC community. An extraordinary market, it is at once a food hall, retail shopping center, and community space. Utilized for a variety of purposes and serving a clientele as diverse as its vendors, it is open year-round for residents and visitors to enjoy and appreciate.Learn more about National Floors Direct here: www.nationalfloorsdirect.com



