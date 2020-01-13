Hima Cement Heathens maintain Top Position

A 34-13 win against Plascon Mongers saw defending champions Hima Cement Heathens maintain the top position as the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League resumed on Saturday 11 January 2020.

The win at home saw Heathens maintain their lead atop the standings with 18 points,two more than second placed 9 Barrel Warriors who defeated Jinja Hippos 26-20 at Legends Rugby Grounds.

A 29-00 away win for Betway Kobs over hosts MRI Rams saw them maintain third place on the log with 15 points. Stanbic Black Pirates registered the highest score this weekend at home (Kings Park Arena) after defeating Impis 65-05 leaving them at 4th place with 14 points. Plascon Mongers maintained their fifth position with 8points. A 20-7 Buffaloes’ win over Shell Rimula Rhinos saw them swap places with Shell Rimula Rhinos on the log leaving them at 6th place. Rhinos home loss to Toyota Buffaloes saw them drop to 8th place with 5 points. Rams (3pts) and Impis(1pt)did not win any game this weekend which left them in the relegation zone with 14 more rounds to play.

Weekend Fixtures 18th Jan 2020

Jinja Hippos vs Toyota Buffaloes at Dam Waters at 4,30pm

Plascon Mongers vs Impis in Entebbe at 4.30pm

Betway Kobs vs Stanbic Black Pirates at Legends at 4.30pm

9 Barrel Warriors vs Hima Cement Heathens at Legends at 2.30pm

Rams vs Rhinos at Makerere at 4.30pm

