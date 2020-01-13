New Kwanza banknotes released in first half

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 13 - The new banknotes of Kwanza (Angolan national currency) may go into circulation in the first half of this year, announced on Monday, in Luanda, the governor of the Central Bank of Angola (BNA), José de Lima Massano. ,

The head of the Central Bank told the MPs of the National Assembly during the discussion on the law authorizing the Central Bank of Angola (BNA) to issue and release a new family of national currency banknotes.

In clarifying some concerns of the parliamentarians on the subject, José de Lima Massano made known that the recommendations made by the MPs, embodied in the "fine-tuning" of the image of the first President of the Republic, Agostinho Neto, and the maintenance of the figure of " Thinker "(symbol of national culture).

He stressed that the sphinx now only has the face of the first president of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, unlike the current one that included the former head of state, José Eduardo dos Santos.

However, the draft law was passed in the specialty with 22 votes in favor and six abstentions, and should be submitted to the plenary for the final global vote on the 23rd of this month.

Greater Security

In previous public clarifications, the BNA governor had assured that the new Kwanza banknotes will be safer, with characteristics that make it difficult to counterfeit.

They will have polymer (plastic) substrates that will make them more resistant than paper in circulation.

According to José Massano, the introduction of the new banknote family will be progressive, particularly of the higher denominations that will be issued and put into circulation when the conditions of economic development so advise.

The new notes, in the face value of 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 5000 and 10000 kwanzas, called “2020 Series”, were also illustrated with the natural wonders of Angola.

The 200 kwanza banknotes include the Black Stones from Pungo a Ndongo (Malange), from 500 to Tundavala Cleft (Huila), from 1,000 to the Central Highlands (Huambo), from 2,000 to Serra da Leba (Huíla) at 5,000 the ruins of the Cathedral of São Salvador of Congo (Zaire) and at 10,000 the Caves of Zenzo (Uige).

Traditional power

At today's session, parliamentarians also discussed and voted, in particular, the draft Law on Traditional Power Institutions, which will regulate its operation and its relationship with the authority and organs of local authorities.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.