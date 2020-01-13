David Joslin Explains Radiology Trends that Will Carry On to 2020

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his successful career, David Kent Joslin has worked for a variety of healthcare services, management consulting, and software development. As a successful senior advisor and radiology consultant, David Kent Joslin has put together deals for multi-million dollar companies. David Joslin took on the role of board member for InSight Radiology Puerto Rico, a multi-site operator of free-standing radiology facilities. During his career, David Joslin helped healthcare companies develop competitive strategies and reach success because he always stayed on top of the trends. David Joslin shares the radiology trends that will carry on to 2020.Similar Challenges Will ContinueAccording to David Joslin, some of the challenges radiologists dealt with in 2019 will carry on to 2020. As someone who is in the business of radiology, David Joslin sees many of the problems the business faces. For example, referring clinicians often don’t want to cede control to imaging experts. Radiology providers struggle to communicate with patients in a way that makes the most sense for them. Radiologists have the challenge of convincing referring providers that they are the experts.Continue Rise of Artificial IntelligenceArtificial Intelligence (AI) has been on David Joslin’s radar in 2019 and will continue to be in 2020. In 2020, the imaging industry will revolutionize the way AI enhances MRI, CT, and PET/CT–it will be able to improve the resolution of smaller amounts of data. AI could make it possible to cut MRI imaging time in half. The resolution of PET and CT scans will also improve with the help of AI. David Joslin says this technology is significant because it could help us recognize conditions early and improve the outcome of the treatment.Decrease of Value-Based PaymentsDavid Joslin notes that in recent years, with changes to healthcare, the radiology industry switched from a fee-for-service business model to a value-based system. Although the value-based system worked for a few years, the trends have changed. In 2020, the shift from value-based payments to the fee-for-service model will become more prevalent in the upcoming months. However, this switch is subject to change based on healthcare industry laws.Before David Joslin got involved with InSight Radiology, he served as the VP of Operations and Development for RadNet. David Joslin has a B.A. in history and political science from Duke University and an MBA in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School. David Joslin lives in Sarasota, FL, with his family.



