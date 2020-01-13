3D Rendering Services Market by Service Type, End User, and Project Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

3D Rendering Services Market by Service Type (Interior Visualization, Exterior Visualization, Modeling Services, Walkthrough & Animation, and Floor Plan), End User (Architects, Designers, Engineering Firms, and Real Estate Companies), and Project Type (Commercial Project and Residential Projects): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

3D rendering is an integrated service that is used for graphical representation and advanced rendering. The solution is used for processing 3D pictures that are stored in the systems to draw realistic lighting, textures, shadow, colors, and others. 3D rendering has been used by different industry verticals such as media & entertainment, construction & real estate, energy & utility, education, and others. In addition, this service provides efficiency for building 3D models structures and maps, helps in reducing operational cost and real-time virtualization. 3D rendering services are employed to design and render construction projects, which include manufacturing facilities, building & homes, commercial spaces, and others. Furthermore, increase in construction & real estate for different commercial sectors across the globe drives the growth of the 3D rendering service market.

Increase in the need for virtualized and real-time experience in designing and planning the construction projects and surge in adoption of 3D rendering services for faster completion of construction projects drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in demand for better resource management & faster decision-making capabilities and surge in need for real-time rendering fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, dearth of imaging infrastructure and lack of skilled labors is expected to hinder the growth of the 3D rendering service market. Moreover, increase in the adoption of cloud-based 3D rendering service among the SMEs is anticipated to provide major opportunities for the market.

The 3D rendering service market is segmented into service type, end user, project type, and region. In terms of service type, the market is segmented into interior visualization, exterior visualization, modeling services, walkthrough & animation, and floor plan. As per end user, the market is categorized into architects, designers, engineering firms, and real estate companies. In terms of project type, the market is bifurcated into commercial project and residential projects. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global 3D rendering service market analysis are RealSpace Vision Communication Inc., Mapsystems, Professional 3D Services, 3D Animation Services, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., WinBizSolutions, Rayvat Rendering, XpressRendering, Tesla Outsourcing Services and CG Studio. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key benefits for stakeholders

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global 3D rendering service market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global 3D rendering service market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market industry for the period 2018–2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



Key market segments



By Service Type

• Interior Visualization

• Exterior Visualization

• Modeling Services

• Walkthrough and Animation

• Floor Plan



By End User

• Architects

• Designers

• Engineering Firms

• Real Estate Companies



By Project Type

• Commercial Project

• Residential Projects



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• RealSpace Vision Communication Inc.

• Mapsystems

• Professional 3D Services

• 3D Animation Services

• Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• WinBizSolutions

• Rayvat Rendering

• XpressRendering

• Tesla Outsourcing Services

• CG Studio

