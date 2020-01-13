Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM Mass., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted C3 therapies, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,425,000 shares at the public offering price of $37.00 per share. The exercise of the option to purchase additional shares brought the total number of shares of common stock sold by Apellis to 10,925,000 shares and increased the amount of gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable by Apellis, to approximately $404.2 million.



Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Baird acted as lead managers for the offering.

The shares were offered by Apellis pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 7, 2020. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, telephone: (888) 474-0200, or email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. By pioneering targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by uncontrolled or excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, and nephrology.

