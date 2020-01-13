Morris State Bancshares Announces Special Dividend

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ga., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), parent company of Morris Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of .35 cents per share payable on January 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 23, 2020.



“We are pleased to pay a special dividend to our shareholders who have supported our team as we’ve continued to grow throughout Middle and South Georgia.” said Spence Mullis, Chief Executive Officer. “We had a transformational year in 2019 as we grew to become one of the largest community banks in the State, registered our stock on the OTCQX, and continued to hire strong, seasoned bankers that believe in our core values and working hard for our customers and communities.”

About Morris Bank – Morris Bank is a community bank rooted in Middle and South Georgia with branches in Laurens, Wilkinson, Jones, Houston and Bulloch Counties. In an ever-changing banking environment, Morris Bank still takes a common-sense approach and leverages practical financial solutions. Decisions have been made locally since 1954, and the Morris Bank team is ready to make banking easy for you. To learn what it means to Bank Blue or to find out more about our Code Blue philosophy, visit www.morris.bank . Member FDIC.

Media Contact Ashlee Torpy atorpy@morris.bank (478) 274-2839



