Kim Frank Appointed President of The Folded Flag Foundation

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Folded Flag Foundation , a national 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring America’s fallen heroes by providing their families with financial support for education, is pleased to announce Kim Frank has joined the Foundation as president.



Frank has more than 20 years of marketing and management experience, specializing in managing partnerships, large-scale events, digital/social marketing and brand development, as well as growing the fan base for professional sports and collegiate athletics. She has worked with several sports teams throughout her career, including the NHL Washington Capitals, NBA Washington Wizards and the Georgetown University Athletic Department, and has extensive experience with community involvement.



Most recently, Frank worked for the NHL Vegas Golden Knights as Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations, where she oversaw the team’s branding, special events, youth hockey outreach initiatives, and development of community programs in Las Vegas.



“I am so proud to join The Folded Flag Foundation as its new president and contribute my marketing and community outreach experience to help the families of our nation’s fallen,” said Frank. “I look forward to helping Folded Flag continue to grow so we can provide educational support to even more spouses and children of service members who sacrificed all for our country.”



The Folded Flag Foundation was established in 2014 by Bill Foley, a renowned businessman and owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, as a way to help supplement the current death benefits paid to families of fallen service members. For the 2019-20 school year, The Folded Flag Foundation awarded more than $2.6 million in educational scholarships to 347 recipients – bringing the total to more than $6 million in scholarships awarded since the organization’s inception.



“We are honored to welcome Kim to the Folded Flag team. Her extensive knowledge, strong leadership skills and passion for our cause are vital to the success of The Folded Flag Foundation,” said Bill Foley. “I am confident in Kim’s ability to further our mission of honoring our nation’s fallen heroes by providing educational scholarships to the family members left behind.”



About The Folded Flag Foundation



The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL public donations to the families. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org .

For more information:

Michelle Kersch

The Folded Flag Foundation, Inc.

904.854.5043

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7801487-a134-43d2-bf45-1d4f9c935d4a

Kim Frank Kim Frank



